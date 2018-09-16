Charleston animal advocates are sitting on "go," ready to help pet and animal owners in North Carolina and several national organizations are already working on the ground.
"When you start seeing descriptions like catastrophic, you know you are going to go," said Dr. Dick Green, senior director of disaster response for the ASPCA Field Investigations and Response team. He flew in from Seattle to help with the effort, and has been on the ground in the North Carolina area in other disaster cases. He was pulling into Lumberton, N.C., as he was speaking, where a levee has weakened and might create a disaster downstream if it breaks.
"We responded to the flooding with (Hurricane) Matthew, so we're familiar with the area," he said. His team helps the local shelters make room for animals that were dropped off before the storm, and those who come in through both human and animal rescues. They also provide or find veterinary services when needed.
"Some of the animals are ones that volunteers find when they are taking care of the humans," he said.
The ASPCA deploys disaster teams about eight to 10 times a year, Green said, and is used to the scope of needs in a disaster. His team has 29 people who work on it and members fly in from all over the country.
For large animals, Elizabeth Steed said that her horse rescue L.E.A.R.N. is waiting to hear what the needs are as horses and other large animals are found in the path of rising waters. Her organization responds to animals in distress, ones that need to be moved, or those in cruelty cases since working with large animals requires a certain kind of expertise and equipment.
"We have about eight to 10 farms that we work with that we can bring animals to, and, of course, we alerted the local veterinarians if there are medical needs."
"We have a 36-foot horse trailer we can load up with supplies and send it to the command centers." Her organization made it through Hurricane Hugo with help from others, and is always quick to respond.
The Charleston Animal Society is also on call depending on what the flood situation might be. The society has already evacuated 100 animals - including 40 from the Myrtle Beach area - to shelters in Greenville and Charlotte, according to Dan Krosse, spokesperson for the society.
Even the U.S. Coast Guard is in the business of rescuing pets. There are about 35 Shallow-Water Response Teams already deployed in North Carolina.
If you want to help, medical supplies and food will be needed to care for the rescued animals until they can be reunited with their owners. Monetary donations allow shelters to purchase supplies as needed.
