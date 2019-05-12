The greater Charleston area was largely spared Sunday from what forecasters dubbed a potential severe weather threat.
The National Weather Service on Sunday evening canceled a severe thunderstorm watch that was originally forecast to remain in effect through 9 p.m.
Overnight, some showers could still move over the region, though there is no indication conditions could become severe.
"Through the rest of the night, (expect) widely scattered showers that could be lingering toward daybreak tomorrow (Monday)," said Neil Dixon, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston.
Any rainfall that comes around then, he added, is not expected to coincide with high tide and does not pose a threat for serious flooding.
"All in all, it's not going to be stormy as it has been," Dixon said.
Earlier, in the late afternoon and early evening, short-lived showers — moderate at times — fell intermittently in the West Ashley and James Island areas before moving onto the peninsula. In West Ashley, there were some reports of downed trees following high wind gusts.
Looking ahead for Monday, expect partly sunny skies with a high near 85 followed by clear conditions in the evening with a low around 60, according to NWS.