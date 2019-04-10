Despite late-night rain showers that stretched into pre-dawn hours Wednesday, Charleston-area morning commuters can expect mostly clear conditions as they begin their day.
The National Weather Service in Charleston, however, advised that dense fog along the Interstate 26 corridor could linger through the late morning.
Some of the fog will be locally dense at times with visibility at a quarter of a mile of less, forecasters said, adding that motorists should drive slower than usual and leave extra distance between vehicles.
Conditions through the remainder of Wednesday are expected to be codu through mid-morning but should gradually clear, the Service said. A high of 78 and a low of 59 are forecast.