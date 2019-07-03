The popular HBO comedy series "Veep" featured altered video of a Charleston County court building from the day of Dylann Roof's bond hearing.
The scene lasted just a few seconds during the episode, but it was long enough to capture the attention of a local journalist who posted a screen grab on Twitter.
Others responded and identified people and journalists they knew in the crowd of reporters outside a building labeled the Nevada State Election Board. It was actually the Charleston County bond court where Roof was facing his first court appearance after being arrested in the mass shooting of nine people at Emanuel AME Church in June 2015.
Family members of the shooting victims were also scheduled to be in the hearing.
Did @VeepHBO use a shot from Dylann Roof's bond hearing for this segue shot in the episode Nev-AD-a? I'm pretty sure I see @BBonTV, @SamInteractive and @RaymondNews2. It looks a lot like Leeds Ave on 6-19-15. #chsnews @ChasCountyGov @ChasCoSheriff pic.twitter.com/Mzvl0DvMwK— Dave MacQueen (@DaveMacQueen1) July 2, 2019
Dave MacQueen, who posted the image Tuesday after watching Season 5, Episode 2 of the political comedy titled "Nev-AD-a," knew right away the short clip actually was the scene of milling journalists outside the bond court building on June 19, 2015.
MacQueen, then a photojournalist who attended the hearing, vividly recalls standing in the sweltering heat with dozens of media members crammed onto a sidewalk for one of the biggest stories of 2015.
"It's one of those days as your career as a journalist that you’ll never forget,” he said.
The hearing made national headlines after victims' families offered forgiveness to Roof just two days after he gunned down worshippers at a Bible study.
“It was a powerful moment, for sure," MacQueen said.
MacQueen saw people he knew and posted the image as an inquiry to see if fellow journalists were aware of the video. He also spoke with a former Charleston County spokeswoman who identified people from the county and Sheriff's Office.
MacQueen said the segue video caught him by surprise.
Members of local media responded to MacQueen's post, noting that the building adjacent to the Centralized Bond Hearing Court and Preliminary Hearing Court building on Leeds Avenue in North Charleston appeared to be the Cannon Detention Center.
One said using an altered image connected to a horrendous crime is "pretty crappy."
The image was featured in an episode about recounting presidential election votes in Nevada.
The series starred Julia Louis-Dreyfus as the nation's vice president and aspiring president. The show ended its run earlier this year.
HBO did not respond to requests for comment. It is not clear who recorded the video used in the comedy or how the original was altered.
Roof is currently in federal prison awaiting execution.