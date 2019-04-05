A lot of doors could be opening with the launch of the luxury home-selling season as Charleston-area agents believe early interest will translate into upbeat sales.
Helen Geer, whose William Means firm handled the $7.3 million sale of the over-the-water mansion at 2 Concord St. in March, said high-end transactions are off to a good start this year and the agency has "a lot on the books to close before June 1."
Improvements in high-end sales are already being noticed.
"I think buyers have gained a little bit of confidence in the market and some of the political risk we saw in the winter with the government shutdown has been removed," said Charles Constant with Robertson Howland Properties.
Like Geer, who pointed to the Federal Reserve's recent decision not to raise interest rates anytime soon as good news for the housing market, Debbie Fisher of Handsome Properties said better economic news after the shutdown ended has already resulted in "brisk" showings.
"We have quite a lot of activity on some our super high-end listings," Fisher said.
She also said buyers are purchasing homes, especially downtown, initially as secondary residences but then choosing to make them permanent.
"It's a precursor decision before retirement, and then that home becomes their primary residence in a few years," Fisher said.
In certain pockets, Fisher said the availability of high-end homes is light. For instance, inventory in the $2 million range in the downtown area "is very tight."
And in Mount Pleasant, which she said has grown quite pricey, buyers have to look for properties over $500,000 and they have to look much farther out to find something that doesn't require a lot of work.
"There is inventory available, but you would have to put some money into it," Fisher said.
Wading into the lodging issue, Geer predicts the high-end market will continue to do well as long as the peninsula is not overrun with hotels.
"As long as our lifestyle quality can stay good and we don't over-expand the peninsula with additional hotels and traffic — things that are not healthy — I still look for a strong market in 2019," Geer said.
Constant called the region's housing market healthy.
"The Charleston market will remain a strong investment," Constant said. "Between the area's commerce, jobs and accessibility to the airport and education, we are becoming a metropolitan city."