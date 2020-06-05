Charleston area leaders speak with federal housing officials about Joseph Floyd Manor

Several elected officials from the Charleston area took part in a conference call with federal housing officials on Friday and discussed plans to help residents of a public housing building on the Charleston peninsula that has fallen into disrepair.

S.C. Rep. Wendell Gilliard, D-Charleston, County Councilmen Henry Darby, Teddie Pryor and others spoke with officials from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development about plans for federal inspectors to visit Joseph Floyd Manor as well as other measures being taken to assess residents' needs and provide help.

In May, The Post and Courier first reported about residents' concerns. Visits to the 12-story building on Mount Pleasant Street revealed infestations of bedbugs, rats, cockroaches and other vermin, as well as overall poor living conditions in which residents complained of lax building security, drug dealers, violence, elevators constantly breaking and other issues.

A week after the report, key officials toured the building to get a firsthand look.

Gilliard told federal officials that helping residents in Joseph Floyd Manor is "much needed" and that the historic site houses seniors, many of whom have dedicated their lives to public service by being military veterans, educators and other professions.

"My team feels that we are literally saving lives here as it pertains to the condition of that building," the representative said.

Gilliard also said gentrification has left nowhere else for the building's residents to go and that Floyd Manor is "one of Charleston's last (homes) for our seniors."

Hunter Kurtz, HUD's assistant secretary of Public and Indian Housing, said the federal agency is concerned about conditions at the building.

David Vargas, HUD's deputy assistant secretary for the Office of Public and Indian Housing, said he and two inspectors have set a tentative building inspection date for the week of July 13.

But the agency is bound by rules and must give the Charleston County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, which owns Floyd Manor, 30 days notice about any inspection and that the Housing Authority has to give residents 14 days notice, Vargas said.

HUD is also concerned about the possibility of inspectors bringing the coronavirus into a building housing vulnerable seniors and people with disabilities, he said. Measures will be taken to ensure adequate personal protective equipment is worn and other precautions taken to mitigate the potential for viral spread.

The building was last inspected in February 2018 and federal inspectors have noted consistent issues with bedbugs in the building since 2010, which they cited in past inspections and used to deduct from the building's overall score, Vargas said.

The deputy assistant secretary and inspectors plan to do an enhanced inspection over at least two days, looking at least 25 units and taking samples from every floor of the building, plus inspect all units that have reported issues with vermin, he said.