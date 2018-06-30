U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas posed a question to Christopher Mills during his job interview: Why would someone who'd already practiced law for a few years want to come back for a clerkship?
The 31-year-old Mount Pleasant native and Harvard-educated lawyer said the answer was simple. He respected the Supreme Court and its role of applying the Constitution to resolve disputes.
Mills will move to Washington soon for a year-long clerkship. Each associate justice on the high court picks four clerks per term out of more than 1,000 applicants. The tradition is to apply to all of the justices, which is what Mills did at Harvard Law School.
The Wando High School graduate said he saw himself doing the same type of research he did in his previous clerkship. The main difference will be the types of cases he helps Thomas review.
“I’ve always respected Justice Thomas,” Mills said. “His story is really one that could only happen in America, from growing up in deep poverty in Georgia to becoming a justice on the Supreme Court.”
A federal law clerkship is a highly sought-after position for law school graduates. They’re most prestigious on the U.S. Supreme Court.
Law and public affairs scholar Todd Peppers, a visiting professor of law at Washington and Lee University, wrote a book on the influence of Supreme Court clerks, “Courtiers of the Marble Palace.” He described how a clerkship on the high court could guarantee future employment at top law firms, law schools or the U.S. Attorney General’s Office.
Mills was already an associate lawyer in Winston and Strawn's Washington office. He' had hardly gotten back to Charleston when he got the call in 2016 — four years after he first applied. He's leaving the firm for his clerkship.
Thomas, an appointee of President George H.W. Bush, is the most narrowly confirmed judge currently serving on the court. He has the most conservative Martin-Quinn Score of all of his fellow justices — a measurement of ideological leaning on the court.
Thomas' 1991 nomination process was among the most closely watched in recent history, clouded by harassment allegations from former co-worker Anita Hill. He faced repeated questioning about Roe v. Wade, which abortion rights advocates fear might be overturned now that swing-vote Justice Anthony Kennedy is retiring.
Mills’ resume reads like the quintessential Supreme Court law clerk application.
After graduating from Harvard he clerked for U.S. Circuit Judge David Sentelle in Washington. Sentelle has earned a reputation as a Supreme Court "feeder judge" for clerkships.
The most recently added justice, Neil Gorsuch, clerked for Sentelle before his clerkship for Kennedy.
Mills also served as a senior editor on the Harvard Law Review and worked as a summer law clerk in the U.S Attorney’s Office in Charleston.
“Christopher Mills is brilliant, quiet, thorough and probably one of the best writers I’ve ever seen,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Kittrell said. “And he’s a guy who’s always looking for truth."
Kittrell said Mills deviated from his quiet nature — a “good quiet,” he added — when he coached his child's swim team. He was so well-liked the pool named a lane after him.
In the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Mills helped prepare legal materials for trial. Kittrell said prosecutors normally have to proofread and edit these submissions, but Mills' work didn't require editing.
State Sen. Chip Campsen, R-Isle of Palms, had a similar experience with Mills when he worked on Campsen's 2004 campaign as a high school student. Campsen had Mills research and draft policy positions and trusted him to explain them accurately.
Campsen recently ran into constitutional lawyer Alan Dershowitz, who recalled how Mills got the highest grade in Dershowitz’s Constitutional law class at Harvard.
Campsen said Mills has a legal mind fit to write appellate court opinions, citing his understanding of the Founding Fathers' original intent when crafting the Constitution. Thomas is considered a proponent of this line of thought, known as originalism.
“If he ever does become a judge, he would be a jurist in the mold of Antonin Scalia,” Campsen said, referring to the late justice who was also an originalist.
Kittrell said he always trusted Mills to strive for honest, objective answers to hard questions.
“He’s not a type to be driven by ideology,” Kittrell said of Mills. “He’d look at what the cases are and look for truth.”