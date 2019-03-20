Despite higher-than-usual tide levels Wednesday, the Charleston area again was spared from serious flooding.

A coastal flood advisory for Beaufort, Charleston and Colleton counties, that was originally supposed to last until 10 a.m., has been canceled. No rain is forecast.

With high tide around 8:11 a.m. Wednesday, levels peaked at 7.4 feet, according to the National Weather Service. A day earlier, levels topped out around 7.24 feet.

Some flooding occurred in lowlying areas such as parts of Hagood Avenue and East Bay Street, though conditions did not seem to significantly delay commuter travel in the morning.

For several days, forecasters have advised that unusually high tides Tuesday through Thursday may spill over, with sitting water inundating roadways and well-traveled areas. On Tuesday, despite morning and evening flood advisories, residents along the coastal tri-county area were largely spared as no significant flooding came to be.

