Barges are loaded on the Cooper River with thousands of pounds of explosives, preparing to light up the night sky on the Fourth of July, delighting children and upsetting dogs across the Lowcountry.
“It’s really cool watching them getting the barge set up," said Chris Hauff, spokesman for the Patriots Point Development Authority. "There’s really a science to it."
The Patriots Point and city of North Charleston fireworks displays are the area's largest and longest shows, and they are the most expensive, each costing roughly $1,400 per minute for about 25 minutes of oohs and aahs.
They are also the source of a friendly whose-is-bigger disagreement between the city and the Naval and Maritime Museum in Mount Pleasant.
"We contract with Zambelli’s, and they say we are the largest," said Ryan Johnson, with Mayor Keith Summey's office in North Charleston. “We’ve said that for the past eight or nine years."
He added that, unlike Patriots Point, North Charleston doesn't charge a fee.
Hauff said, from the flight deck of the USS Yorktown, you can see both the Patriots Point show and North Charleston's. So, there.
“Well, they like to claim it (the largest show)," he said. "We have the best experience."
There are many other local displays, funded by towns, cities and private organizations, including the Charleston RiverDogs. Where else can people choose between watching fireworks from a beach, a park, a baseball stadium, a boat, or the deck of an aircraft carrier?
“We hope we put on a good show on the baseball field, but people really look forward to the fireworks," said Nate Kurant, RiverDogs director of promotions.
Fireworks are a Friday night staple for the Minor League Baseball team, but for the Fourth of July the organization will double the duration of its post-game fireworks, to 14 minutes.
Even the smaller area shows are designed to impress. Goose Creek's roughly 12-minute display, costing $8,000, will involve 1,740 fireworks shells, 660 of which are 3-inch and 4-inch varieties that give shows their oomph.
Most displays will be produced by one of two fireworks companies based in New Castle, Pa., each founded by an Italian immigrant in the late 1800s — Zambelli Fireworks and Pyrotecnico. North Charleston uses Zambelli, and Patriots Point uses Pyrotecnico.
For the RiverDogs, fireworks are a promotion to fill seats. For Patriots Point, a $33,000 fireworks display is a money-maker, because attendees pay $10 to park, $40 for a bring-your-own-chair viewing spot on the flight deck of the USS Yorktown, or $110 for a VIP deck ticket that includes food and drinks.
The flight deck tickets, 1,150 of them, sold out weeks ago.
North Charleston will spend slightly more, $35,000 this year, on a fireworks display that the city promotes as the state's largest. The city and Patriots Point have each claimed their show is the largest, or longest, or "most robust," and Hauff and Johnson have had fun pressing their rival claims on social media.
“We had a Twitter war the other day about it," said Hauff. He said the Patriots Point fireworks show "will last at least 25 minutes" and involve more than 3,200 shells, amounting to more than 2,000 pounds of explosives.
Sitting in your own lawn chair on former grounds of the Charleston Navy Yard. A place where the military stood for nearly 100 years and built thousands of war vessels is taking the holiday to a whole new level. #patriotism #Merica #BlastFireworks18 pic.twitter.com/pWDqBKYMg1— Ryan Johnson (@SirCRJ) May 31, 2018
There are several ways to measure a fireworks show: cost; how many shells to be fired; the weight of the fireworks; and — a commonly-cited standard — the show's length. The large 3-inch and 4-inch shells are the heart of the shows, with names such as "ultra-long duration gold kamuro" and "crackling palm trees."
For example, Zambelli's proposal to Goose Creek this year offered three options. Each would last about 12 minutes, with a computer-controlled opening, main show, and finale. The main difference between the most expensive $10,000 show and least expensive $8,000 show was the most expensive would use 780 large shells and 10 "barrage cakes," instead of 660, and six, respectively, for the cheapest.
The part viewers will see, the sizzle, flash and boom, is the end product. Behind the scenes, the companies and their customers also deal with the boring-but-important parts; liability insurance for the display, permits, transporting and insuring the explosives, and workers compensation policies for pyrotechnicians.
“There’s a lot of paperwork involved, with permits and insurance," said Goose Creek events coordinator Kara McKeown.
Johnson, in North Charleston, said the end results he's seen at Riverfront Park make the money, time and effort well worth it.
“If you go out there, all walks of life are having fun, participating in kids activities, listing to music and having fun," he said.