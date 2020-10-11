Charleston-area houses of worship using land, advocacy to address affordability crisis

NORTH CHARLESTON — In Liberty Hill, the threat of gentrification looms as apartment buildings and new businesses pop up on the outskirts of the neighborhood.

Charity Missionary Baptist Church welcomes the progress, but it also wants the community to remain affordable for those who grew up here, left and want to return home.

The church's nonprofit, the Charity Foundation, recently completed its first home — a $180,000, one-story structure. The man who will live in the 1,100-square-foot house is from Liberty Hill. The nonprofit has plans to build several more.

"You won't find another home (with three bedrooms and 2½ bathrooms) for $180,000 in Charleston County," said Nashonda Hunter, executive director for the Charity Foundation.

The faith community is playing a key part in regional efforts to address the affordability crisis, using their influence to bring awareness to the issue and formulating partnerships with cities and businesses to develop properties that have sat vacant or dilapidated for years.

Faith leaders see the housing crisis as not just an economic issue, but a moral one that requires policies that seek to protect the most vulnerable.

Faith groups, nonprofits and other organizations are urging Charleston County voters to support a property tax increase that would fund affordable housing efforts. The decision will be made at the polls Nov. 3.

Many of the region's African American churches are in historic Black neighborhoods. Creating affordable housing is an integral part of the fight to combat the gentrification that concerns many living in those communities.

An ongoing crisis

A 2017 Post and Courier analysis found that many can't afford to live where they work, an issue tied to the region's traffic issues because many people are commuting long distances to get to their jobs.

The affordability problem is critical in Charleston County, where rents have skyrocketed over the years. The median price of a home sold in Charleston County in 2019 was just over $345,000, which is higher by more than $90,000 than the median price of the homes sold in both Dorchester and Berkeley Counties, according to the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors.

It's forced many out of their homes. North Charleston was named the city with the highest eviction rate in 2018.

Experts have estimated the region needs thousands of homes every year to keep up with the affordability, and much of the work has been done by nonprofits struggling to keep up.

The city of Charleston has committed millions of dollars toward the issue that have helped to develop 10,000 homes since 1976.

The city hasn't done it alone, and has partnered with faith organizations to develop new housing on church-owned lots and revitalize old, dilapidated structures. In order to be mindful about blurring the lines between church and state, the city works through nonprofits, such as PASTORS Inc., formed in 1999 to help facilitate development in the Charleston area.

Since the group's formation, the city has worked with Ebenezer AME, Wallingford Presbyterian and St. Luke's Reformed Episcopal to create 10 apartment units on the peninsula. The units owned by Wallingford are for veterans, and others are available to those need in need.

The city has also partnered with Episcopal Diocese Community Housing Development Organization to create 14 single housing units in the Cannonborough-Elliottborough community.

What's next Watch for another article in the Boom & Balance series, looking at how road projects often have carved through Black communities, triggering economic decline.

Charleston is working to create new affordable housing with New Israel Reformed Episcopal and Trinity AME.

Geona Shaw Johnson, director of Charleston’s Department of Housing and Community Development, said the city asks churches to commit to keeping the residences affordable for 30 years, which she admits is a scary thought for many organizations.

Another intimidating factor for churches is the idea of undertaking a housing project, which appears as a complex process to some faith groups.

But the city, as well as other organizations, are willing to offer expertise and funding to help churches. Johnson finds that once congregations complete their first housing project, they are usually excited about doing the next.

"It's not as scary as it seems," she said.

The process usually begins with a meeting between city staff and the faith group about the religious group's vision for the property. This includes the congregation deciding whether they want to renovate and keep the property, or sell it.

The city also determines whether the group has a 501(c)3 organization, which enables a faith-based entity to qualify for federal funds.

The city has money — about $1.5 million to $2 million annually that's federally allocated for affordable housing and community development — and the state has more that is available for housing initiatives.

Johnson encouraged patience for those applying for the funds.

“It is not an easy process," she said. "You can’t come in one day and it happens the next day. It’s a process you have to go through.”

Churches should also consider partnering with other churches, and also paying for professional help in order to create housing.

In addition to its properties on the peninsula, Ebenezer AME partnered years ago with Morris Brown AME and Emanuel AME to create the EME Apartments on James Island.

Ebenezer doesn't take in any income from the apartments, which are overseen by a management group, said the Rev. William Swinton. But they do give an annual donation to Ebenezer, which is set aside yearly for youth initiatives, such as a computer lab.

“We’re a church that’s in business. But we are not a business," Swinton said. "Our goal is to serve. Our goal is to help the least among us.”

Ebenezer, like many historically African American churches, are changing as rents become more expensive.

Once a predominantly Black community, Charleston's East Side is a mixed community that includes college students and young professionals living in expensive apartments.

Swinton said Ebenezer's approach has been to move with the change, not stop it. To combat gentrification, people must support organizations that are making space for the "least among us," he said.

“We all have a place in this city," he said.

In North Charleston, people feel Liberty Hill can remain mostly Black and still thrive.

Justice and collective action

Some churches have worked alongside other nonprofits to build homes and offer other aid, such as mortgage assistance.

First (Scots) Presbyterian has been involved with Habitat for Humanity since 2001. The two have built six homes, most recently a house in North Charleston.

The church has also done work on its own. It established earlier this year a COVID-19 Relief Fund, which is designed to help church members and staff with mortgage assistance as well as other living needs that may arise due to the coronavirus.

"Our church family is continually reminded of such Biblical mandates as: Any power we have is to be used in service to the powerless," said the Rev. Holton Siegling, pastor of First (Scots). "Indeed, each of us, in our own ways, have opportunities to be a part of living into that reality."

Some faith groups feel that more can be accomplished when spiritual leaders unite and put pressure on elected officials, who have much more resources at their fingertips.

The Charleston Area Justice Ministry began tackling the issue of affordable housing in 2017. Members were sharing stories of their adult children who had moved back home with their parents because they couldn't afford to live alone, and elderly residents on fixed incomes were struggling to keep up with housing costs.

At the organization's 2018 Nehemiah Action Assembly, the group received commitment from nine Charleston area elected officials for a nine-step housing plan created by the justice ministry.

The ministry also called for Charleston, North Charleston and Mount Pleasant to dedicate a percentage of their annual budgets to a regional housing trust fund. Some elected leaders gave verbal commitments, but never followed through.

"You get people to say yes," said Claire Curtis, co-chair of CAJM's housing steering committee. "Then you have to start holding people to the fire.”