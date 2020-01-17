Homicides in the Charleston tri-county region jumped by over 34 percent last year, making 2019 the deadliest of the past decade following a year of declines, records compiled by The Post and Courier show.

There were 82 fatal incidents, mostly shootings, compared with 61 in 2018, an increase of 34.4 percent.

The second deadliest year of the 2010s was 2015 when there were 79 homicides. In 2010, there were 42 homicides in the tri-county area.

The outburst of violence comes amid a persistent problem: firearms stolen from unlocked vehicles. Law enforcement officials say the guns end up in the hands of criminals who use them to settle petty squabbles and neighborhood beefs.

Some homicides were committed during the day in neighborhoods that had shown improvements against crime rates in recent years. Others occurred in public places, such as parking lots of movie theaters and gas stations.

"One life lost because of homicide is too many," said North Charleston Police Deputy Chief Scott Deckard, whose city led the region in the number of homicides, with 30.

"By nature, homicides are impossible to predict and our role is to provide enough police presence and resources in those communities that we see the potential for conflict," he said. "There is concern any time homicide increases, but we cannot predict when those increases will occur."

Despite the violence, many officials and residents said there are promising signs. In North Charleston, several neighborhoods that historically experience high crime rates continued to see reductions in homicides, shootings and other crimes. Officers continue to build relationships with residents — a strategy they say is helping to foster trust with the community, solve crimes more quickly and prevent new offenses.

"I'd never seen the community ask us to be a part of their events," North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess said. "We’ve been asked to come to parties. We’ve been asked to come to cookouts. ... We’re being asked by the community to be with them because the level of trust is rising."

Retaking North Charleston

North Charleston's 30 homicides last year was the city's third-highest number on record. Four of the killings were later ruled justifiable, police said.

The increase in homicides comes after a reduction, to 25, in 2018. The city reached its all-time record of 35 homicides in 2017, and its second highest, of 32, in 2016.

Officers continue to build upon relationships in the community they say are key to bringing homicide numbers down, Deckard said.

"There are many valuable programs in the schools and through nonprofit organizations, such as conflict resolution and mentoring programs, that assist us in our crime control efforts," Deckard said.

The department also uses crime data to assign officers to areas where crimes are trending up in an effort to "provide proactive and preventative patrols in those communities," he said.

Despite the increase in homicides citywide, police statistics show that violent crime fell by 7 percent last year compared with 2018 — a sign that the department's new strategies are working, Deckard said.

Deckard said homicide numbers are rarely flat and tend to have peaks and valleys. There was a 9 percent drop in guns stolen from vehicles, according to police statistics. In 2019, there were 191 firearms stolen from vehicles in North Charleston, compared with 210 in 2018.

Officers seized 308 guns while on patrol in 2019, Assistant Chief David Cheatle said.

After launching the community-building initiative Rebuilding Every Community Around Peace in December 2018, crime rates in the Dorchester Terrace, Dorchester-Waylyn and Chicora-Cherokee neighborhoods fell measurably, Burgess said.

Those neighborhoods had seven homicides in 2017 and two last year.

The department's strategy of relationship-based policing is paying off.

Burgess recalled arriving at the scene of a homicide at a home off Dorchester Road. The victim's mother walked through a crowd that had gathered, and told Burgess about who she thought killed her son.

"When I heard that, chills came down my spine because I had never heard somebody say that out front in front of people who may have said, 'We don’t snitch,' " he said.

Detectives connected that suspect to the homicide and made an arrest. The chief told the mother the news on the day of her son's funeral.

"She jumped up and she was crying," Burgess said.

Violence in the Holy City

In Charleston, attentions focused on downtown's East Side where four killings from June to September shocked residents and city officials.

The outburst of violence unfolded after years of improvements to that community's crime rate.

In 2018, there were no homicides on the East Side, while the city as a whole recorded 12. Last year, Charleston police investigated 11 homicides, an 8.3 percent drop, citywide. One of those was ruled justifiable.

For Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds, the flow of stolen guns onto the streets is distressing.

According to Charleston police data, 177 firearms were stolen from vehicles in 2019, compared with 139 the year before — a 27 percent increase.

Of those, 106 guns were taken from unlocked vehicles last year, while 70 were taken from unlocked vehicles in 2018, a 51.4 percent increase.

"We know that people are coming from other areas, and the guns they're using, some of them are illegal," Reynolds said.

"It’s just like a shopping spree for them," the chief added. "We know that if people remove their valuables from their car and lock their doors, they won’t be victimized. It's very preventable. We need the community to be partners of ours."

Aggravated assaults rose 23 percent citywide, from 206 in 2018 to 254 in 2019, according to police statistics.

Total violent crimes increase 12 percent, from 351 in 2018 to 394 in 2019. Property crimes rose 15 percent, from 1,653 in 2018 to 1,907 in 2019.

Reynolds attributes some of that increase to better crime reporting and that despite the increases, overall crime numbers are low for a city of Charleston's size.

But the chief acknowledged there is still work to do.

"We’re going to prioritize those small number of people that are disproportionately creating havoc in our communities," Reynolds said.

The department is conducting operations in neighborhoods struggling with violent crime. Earlier this month, Charleston officers rounded up 15 drug dealers in the neighborhood after a monthslong investigation. Department leaders said the sweep was the first step in a larger strategy.

By combining enforcement with building trust with residents, they hope to make communities across the city inhospitable to criminals.

The department is also investing in resources, like a new forensics lab scheduled to open sometime in the next year, Reynolds said. The lab will allow police to conduct a number of evidence tests locally, a move that department leaders hope will make a dent in the backlog for procedures like DNA tests in rape cases.

Community partnerships

As police work to combat violent crime, activists like Jonathan Thrower, who also goes by Shakem Akhet, have been working on a key part of breaking the cycle of violence — youth.

North Charleston's recent reputation as a violent city has given some youths a kind of badge of honor and an image some young people feel like they have to uphold, Thrower said.

"When I was younger, when North Charleston was really nothing, we used to be scared of downtown," he said. "It used to be: I’m from back the Green; I’m from Line Street; I'm from Hanover Street. Downtown (Charleston) had the reputation of being killers and robbers."

As demographics shifted over the years, North Charleston earned an underground reputation as a city not to be messed with, Thrower said.

Thrower and other activists hope a conflict resolution course they started for youth at North Charleston High School in April will help break that cycle.

"We talk to them about social media behavior because we found out that a lot of these incidents start on social media," he said. "We talked to them about what social media etiquette is, when to back down. Humility does not mean that you’re not a man."

The Community Resource Center, based in a former vacant county building on Whipper Barony Lane, has brought together a diverse mix of young and old residents, Thrower said.

At the center Thrower and other activists distribute produce and other food to residents who live in areas of North Charleston widely considered food deserts. They've done shoe drives and other events that cater to younger residents, and held events that encourage residents to get to know police officers.

By bringing residents and police officers together one person at a time, they hope to build a better community for the future.