Charleston-area groups working to preserve Gullah culture amid region's gentrification

Cars zip along a two-lane road on James Island, seemingly unaware of the historical significance of the surrounding community.

Commuters on Central Park Road pay little attention to the abandoned building that once served as a convenience store in the traditionally African American community. Or the old AME church that tended to people's spiritual, physical and social needs. Or the small houses with spacious lawns that have been passed down through generations.

But a new effort is underway to highlight the cultural significance of James Island's Cross-Cut community and several others in the Charleston region founded by freed slaves shortly after the Civil War that stand threatened by new development and the region's growth.

The Centers for Heirs' Property Preservation has awarded grants to nine organizations in African American neighborhoods across Charleston County as part of the center's Gullah History Preservation Project. The center received $400,000 from the South Carolina Department of Archives and History for the effort, and also used funds to host courses on zoning, planning and historic preservation.

Just over $83,000 total went to organizations that will work to preserve the communities' history and Gullah Geechee culture, named for the enslaved Africans and their descendants forced to work the plantations along the lower Atlantic Coast.

Projects include cemetery cleanups, installation of signs detailing the neighborhoods' past, establishing a community garden, repairs on an old praise house and writing a book.

The money isn't much when considering the amount of funds needed to keep housing affordable in historic African American communities. But some say shedding light on these sites is a mark of progress.

“You can’t stop gentrification," said Esther Adams, manager of strategic initiatives for the Center for Heirs' Property Preservation. "But what we can do is to help preserve the Gullah culture.”

More efforts needed

When Blacks were forced into bondage in the United States, they brought their culture with them. The food the ate, the songs they sang, the arts and crafts they practiced and the language they spoke were visible expressions of merged African and European cultures.

The culture was widely seen after the Civil War, when Blacks purchased land and established freedmen's villages. Over time, the communities grew and the descendants of slaves created vibrant, close-knit communities.

Some are more known than others. A historical marker rests just off busy St. Andrews Boulevard in West Ashley's Maryville community. It outlines how even though Maryville was widely seen as a model for self-government, the South Carolina General Assembly revoked the town charter in 1936.

For others, such as the Cross-Cut community, there's no marker to make passersby or others aware of the cultural significance of the community. And longtime residents hope to highlight the area's history before it is too late.

New construction underway in Cross-Cut mirrors a trend happening across the region that continues to see new, pricey apartment complexes breaking ground in historically Black communities. As increased rents push out longtime residents, some leave willingly as they are enticed by potential profits and sell their parents' houses and move elsewhere.

The result is mixed communities where the African American history is often overshadowed and the housing not affordable to those with deep roots in the neighborhoods.

On James Island, Eleanor Pinckney, a longtime Cross-Cut resident, has seen the changes. She points out a new complex being built, and a handful of homes once owned by the descendants of slaves now belonging to White families.

She feels the grant, which the community will use to install signs detailing the area's history, comes at the right time. Residents have been discussing ways to honor their history with community events, such as quilt-making sessions and talent shows. It would also be a way to reach out to new neighbors, Pinckney said.

"It breathes new life into our desire to share," she said.

State and local officials have been working to raise awareness about the need for affordable housing as a way to address gentrification.

In the city of Charleston, where some historically African American neighborhoods are now populated with new hotels and condos, millions of dollars have been invested over the past few decades to create reasonably priced living units.

But elected officials want to see something done on the state level, recognizing gentrification is a top issue in the Charleston area and other South Carolina communities.

State Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, worked to secure the $400,000 grant for the Center of Heirs' Property and Preservation. His 2016 proposal for inclusionary zoning, which would have required developers to include some affordable housing in major projects, was met with fierce opposition from Republicans.

He pointed to the Workforce and Affordable Housing Committee, a group recently organized by state Sen. Chip Campsen, R-Charleston. The committee will seek bipartisan solutions to the shortage of workforce and affordable housing in Charleston County.

Kimpson plans to refile the inclusionary zoning bill next year in the S.C. Senate. State Rep. Marvin Pendarvis, D-North Charleston, plans to refile a similar bill in the House.

"Four hundred thousand dollars is a drop in the bucket," Kimpson said. "As a state, we need to put a comprehensive approach together (for affordable housing)."

Gullah History Preservation Project Neighborhood Group Charleston County Community Amount Project Faith, Hope and Charity Society Adams Run Community $3,000 Conducting repairs on an old praise house still being used in the community East Cooper Civic Club Scanlonville/Remley's Point Community $15,000 Conducting Cemetery repairs and installing signs highlighting those buried in graveyard. Liberty Hill Improvement Council Liberty Hill in North Charleston $15,000 Establishing a community garden, restoring the St. Peters AME Church cemetery, and collecting written and oral histories to further share the neighborhood's history. Grimball Area Improvement Association Grimball Community on James Island $8,500 Installing four signs throughout community to tell of area's history. Fleming Road, Central Park and Riverland Drive Neighborhood Association Cross-Cut community on James Island $3,520 Installing signs to tell of the neighborhood's history, including the significance of the area's first AME Church and a convenience store that served the community. Maryville/Ashleyville Neighborhood Association Maryville/Ashleyville community in West Ashley $3,000 Writing a book to detail the community's history. Friendship Missionary Baptist Church Charleston's East Side Community $10,000 Replacing the roof on the church. Bible Sojourn Society Cemetery Town of Lincolnville $12,500 Cleaning up the cemetery and installing signs to detail area's history. Group is also trying to get cemetery on the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor. Grace Chapel Baptist Church Adams Run $12,500 Cemetery cleanup

Raising awareness

When it comes to tackling gentrification, heirs' property comes into play. The inherited land makes up many African Americans communities and is often passed down to generations without a will, making preservation difficult and complex.

The Center for Heirs' Property Preservation has been working for years to protect people's land by offering education and and direct legal services.

Among its many efforts will include the fifth annual South Carolina Rural and Limited Resource Landowner Symposium, which will teach on a number of preservation topics. People can register for the $20 event at http://whova.com/portal/registration/lando1_202008.

Regarding the Gullah preservation initiative, the center received 20 original applications from organizations wanting to help preserve history in Black communities. The nine selected were required to attended at least one of the center's courses that discussed tactics for fighting gentrification.

The groups then created project ideas that would benefit communities, helping raise awareness about some the region's most historic sites.

In some instances, the process helped groups learn more about the historical significance of their communities.

In Adams Run, members of the Faith, Hope and Charity Society will make some repairs on a praise house that dates back to the 1900s. The group learned the building, which is still in use for events and religious meetings, stands out as there is only one praise house in South Carolina listed on the National Register of Historic Places, a structure in Beaufort County.