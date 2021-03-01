Charleston area groups aim to address homeownership disparity between Blacks, Whites

LADSON — Filled with joy as she walked outside her new home, Stella Dukes lifted her hands in the air.

It was her latest expression of praise that she'd been demonstrating throughout the day spent touring her new house.

"Freedom!" she said. "I can't stop praising the Lord. You have to excuse me."

Dukes, 70, and her husband, James, 62, are first-time homeowners. They rented properties throughout their 41-year marriage and just moved from a house in Park Circle, where rents and home prices have increased as new development took shape.

But now, their new one-story house in Ladson will be a place they can call their own. The house will likely serve as a wealth-generating asset for their descendants, putting the family on a path toward financial freedom.

Though the Dukes have been able to realize their dream of homeownership, many African Americans still struggle to reach that mark, especially when compared with the number of White Americans who own houses.

The homeownership rate for Black Americans is almost 30 percent less than the rate for Whites, according to a recent report from the National Association of Realtors. The association reports 42 percent of African Americans own their residences compared with a rate of 69.8 percent for White Americans.

Data paints a similar picture in South Carolina.

The homeownership rate for Whites in the Palmetto State is 77.5 percent and for Blacks 51.3 percent, according to a 2020 report by Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit Prosperity Now.

Lowcountry housing advocates and those in the real estate market argue the disparity illustrates a lingering effect of centuries of discrimination. They say it's also the result of injustices toward Blacks still taking shape. Nonprofit, municipal and real estate industry leaders are working to increase the number of African American homeowners in the Lowcountry.

Continued discrimination

Implementation of racist policies have long robbed African Americans of the ability to buy houses.

For starters, slavery in America ensured Blacks were considered property long before they could legally own land.

"The Color of Law" by Richard Rothstein, senior fellow at the Haas Institute at the University of California, Berkeley, outlines in detail the federal government's role in creating segregated neighborhoods.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt's Home Owner's Loan Corporation, established during the Great Depression, gauged people's ability to repay loans based on a community's racial makeup. The corporation created color-coded maps of the nation's metropolitan areas, with the safest areas colored green and the riskiest colored red. The HOLC often declined to rescue neighborhoods in areas colored red on its maps (also known as redlined neighborhoods), a practice that had a huge impact and "put the federal government on record as judging that African Americans, simply because of their race, were poor risks," Rothstein writes.

In 1973, the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights concluded that the housing industry, aided and abetted by government, must bear the primary responsibility for the legacy of segregated housing.

Segregation helped deprive wealth from African Americans for generations; as Rothstein notes, it led to depressed incomes for Blacks. All the while, the value of homes for White families appreciated substantially, resulting in vast wealth differences between races.

Though the Fair Housing Act was passed over 50 years ago, racial segregation has been hard to undo and many low-income communities, nationally and locally, are predominantly African American.

By the time the labor market discrimination abated enough for Blacks to reach middle-class status, houses outside urban Black neighborhoods had become unaffordable for working and lower middle-class families, Rothstein writes.

Years of discrimination have played a role in helping create today's homeownership disparity between races, said College of Charleston Real Estate Professor Kenneth Soyeh.

“Homeownership is based on generational wealth, the ability to rely on the previous generations (and) what they left behind for you," Soyeh said.

Homes don't just provide people with decent places to live. Homeownership is seen by many as the primary tool in America for generating wealth. That can occur when homes appreciate in value, providing the homeowner with a profit if they sell.

That kind of investment inherited by children can help them build wealth, too, Soyeh said.

Homeownership can also help build successful careers. A home equity line of credit can be used to obtain funds for a college education.

Still, discrimination persists.

A recent New York Times article found Black homeowners face discrimination in appraisals.

Research has also shown Blacks with similar credit scores to Whites still pay higher interest rates when borrowing money for homes, Soyeh said.

“Were just really on the front end of what I would say is the de facto discrimination, and not de jure discrimination,” said Bill Stanfield, CEO of nonprofit Metanoia, which works to create affordable housing in low-income communities.

Accessing the dream

A handful of Charleston-area organizations are working — sometimes individually, other times collectively — to increase the number of African American homeowners through education, advocacy and housing initiatives.

Lathaniel Ford established the DREAM Homebuyers Academy in 2016 with the goal of trying to educate people on financial literacy and steps to take to purchase a house. The academy is housed in the same building as his real estate company, DREAM Realty, located in Ladson.

Ford said courses, which cost $50 a month, begin by talking about the history of hindrances used to keep Blacks from buying homes.

Institutionalized racism and discrimination still prevents many African Americans from owning homes, he said. Ford said lack of education around financial literacy and the benefits of homeownership is an obstacle for many African Americans. His courses include educating students on America's history of practices that have helped block African Americans from buying houses.

Ford himself grew up without learning steps he could take to purchase a house. Today, he's working to take "the scales off of the eyes" of his clients.

“I understand your plight," Ford tells his students. "However, I want you to know we can overcome those things."

The next step is to map out a plan, which typically involves a process toward building a stronger credit score. The average student has a credit score in the 500s, he said.

Ford's academy has been successful. Ford, who said 99 percent of his client base is African American, said the program helped 28 people between 2019 and 2020 buy their first house.

“The American Dream is not just for the rich and well-to-do," he said. "The American Dream is for anyone who dares to dream.”

Ford also operates a full-scale real estate company, DREAM Realty. One of Ford's most recent clients include the Dukes. The couple said their low credit score and limited money had long hindered them from owning a house. The couple raised three children and helped pay for three grandchildren to go to college.

"We had a lot on our plate," Stella Dukes said.

Ford had helped one of the Dukes' daughters buy a house. With their children grown, the couple figured now might be their opportunity to get a home of their own. They developed a strong enough credit score to obtain their $198,000 house.

“I thank God," Stella Dukes said. "He brought us a mighty long way."

Affordable housing

A key way to help more African Americans obtain homes is by making available more houses affordable. Affordability has become a crisis in the Lowcountry, where rents and home prices have skyrocketed over the years.

The national Individual Development Account program funded efforts by the South Carolina Association of Community Economic Development to create housing. The program incentivized people to save money for a down payment, and SCACED would match the savings three to one.

Between 2001 and 2019, the organization was able to help 121 people buy their homes, a majority of whom were African American, said Bernie Mazyck, CEO of SCACED. The program ended in 2015.

In North Charleston, nonprofit Metanoia has built 14 residences for homeownership, 13 of which belong to African Americans.

In addition to creating wealth for families, ownership can lead to positive changes within a community.

Stanfield said, years ago, the nonprofit built four new homes and renovated two dilapidated ones for homeownership on Ubank Street, which had been a site of violent crimes. Over the course of construction, the city's police department reported violent crime dropped by 64 percent between 2008 and 2009, Stanfield said.

“When you own a place and there's crime on your street, you’re thinking 'They gotta get out,'" Stanfield said.

There's also a need for more African American real estate agents, which could lead to more Black homeowners, said Michael Scarafile, president of Carolina One Real Estate Services.

Of the company's 950 real estate agents, Scarafile doesn't know how many are African American. But he said, “I guarantee you they don’t match the demographics of the community.”

Carolina One is working to change that, mainly by establishing offices in more diverse communities. This includes new offices just off Clements Ferry Road and in Park Circle, where a handful of minority agents have been hired, Scarafile said.

“We’re trying to be more intentional where we expand," he said, "not focused on where the highest dollar sales are, but where the people are.”

Though nonprofits have been striving to address the crisis, the city of Charleston stands out as a municipality leading efforts to create affordable housing.

The city and numerous partners have plans to build more than 400 affordable apartments on the peninsula. Rental units are important because not everyone has credit to qualify for housing, Stanfield said.

The apartments would be near the area where the old Cooper River bridges were located, aiming to help reconnect a predominantly Black community divided by the former bridges.

Also examining the issue is Charleston County. Charleston area faith leaders, nonprofit heads and other affordable housing advocates were dealt a blow in November when a referendum to create an affordable housing fund was put on the ballot and narrowly defeated.

The county has the authority to create that fund without a public vote. But funding it would require raising taxes amid a pandemic that's disrupted the economy and left many unemployed, said Charleston County Council Chairman Teddie Pryor.

"It's a Catch-22 situation," he said.

An affordable-housing committee is looking into the problem, studying why exactly the referendum failed, Pryor said. The housing affordability issue needs to be addressed, but it can't be put on the backs of people financially hurting amid the pandemic, Pryor said.