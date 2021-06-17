Charleston-area graduates celebrate success, after an unprecedented end to high school

If there’s one word that teachers, principals and parents have used to describe the Charleston area's 2021 graduates, it’s “resilient.”

In March 2020, the pandemic quickly transformed the Class of 2021 from a group of typical high school students to a cohort of outliers, forced to achieve its goals in unprecedented circumstances.

From teenage bedrooms and dining room tables, the students watched as the world went on pause. They patiently waited for school district officials, principals and teachers to maneuver their way through virtual, hybrid and in-person learning.

They waded through stress and frustration at home as their parents adapted to the circumstances.

In the classroom, plexiglass barriers blurred the images of their teachers and friends as they maintained a 6-foot distance. Senior year traditions like proms and pep rallies failed to reflect their lofty aspirations.

Through it all, the Class of 2021 persevered, overcame and survived, all while earning prestigious scholarships and athletic accolades.

For those who made it through, the opportunity to walk across the stage in person is everything.

“It really means the world to me,” Summerville High School Jackson Campeau said. “Last year, we saw how students across the nation weren’t as fortunate as we are. To be able to have a chance to cross the stage and for our families to be present, it’s really special.”

Adjusting expectations

Even with COVID-19 vaccines in arms and eased restrictions, the Class of 2021 was faced with graduation ceremonies that looked a little different than in years past.

Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester county school districts planned 31 ceremonies from June 3 through June 19. While 2021’s graduations promised more fanfare than in 2020, when students received their diplomas in drive-thru ceremonies and limited in-person events, they didn’t quite meet post-pandemic standards.

In all three counties, high school ceremonies limited guest counts to six people per student with some schools increasing that number to eight. Schools that typically would have an indoor celebration opted to move them outside.

The goal of the modifications was to follow guidance while still giving students the pomp and circumstance they have anticipated since freshman year.

“These kids worked so hard and deserved their moment,” said Kenneth Farrell, Summerville High School principal. “We hope to celebrate them in the way they want to be celebrated.”

Throughout the process, the number of guests was a contentious point between parents and district officials.

In Charleston County, the district initially allowed three guests per student at its 17 graduation ceremonies. After receiving pushback, it upped that number to six or eight guests depending on space.

“It’s really hard for any family to limit it to three,” said Robin Quick, who advocated for the district to increase the number of guests at the Wando High School ceremonies in Mount Pleasant. “There are people who have mixed marriages and stepfamilies. I was really thinking about the people for whom the entire family, nieces, nephews and cousins show up to graduation.”

A class like no other

For the Class of 2021, high school graduation is the end to a long and tiring chapter of their lives.

Finding the motivation and drive to succeed at school during the pandemic was far from easy for any of them.

“It was very challenging not being able to experience my senior year like everybody else did,” said Jada Wigfall, who graduated from Berkeley High School on June 12.

Wigfall said the opportunity to graduate in person in front of all of her family made up for the frustrations early in the year.

She and the other students in her grade found themselves learning from the challenges presented by the pandemic. Wigfall plans to use her lessons learned from the experience when she joins the Air Force Reserve this summer.

Campeau, who plans to study nursing at Clemson, said the pandemic taught him perseverance.

“You never know what hand you're going to be dealt in life,” he said. “It just taught me how to push through.”

The overall strength and adaptability of the Class of 2021 has not been lost on their educators. While the year was difficult for everyone involved, the students had the least control of their circumstances.

West Ashley High School Principal Ryan Cumback said he couldn’t have asked for a better group of seniors to endure the pandemic.

While he scrambled to guide the campus through the changing landscape of the pandemic, Cumback found himself relying on the class of seniors to lead by example.

“These kids, hands down, are the most resilient group of students that I have ever come across,” he said.

In their speeches at the school’s ceremonies on June 18 and 19, both Cumback and Farrell plan to touch on the resiliency of the Class of 2021.

“They didn’t let it stop them,” Farrell said. “They climbed that mountain with a smile.”

As the Class of 2021 says goodbye to high school with their diplomas in hand, they’ll have the confidence to know that they can succeed in the most extreme circumstances because they already have.