Across the Charleston area, storm preparation procedures were put in place on Tuesday as Hurricane Michael lumbers toward the Southeast.
The storm is expected to make landfall Wednesday along Florida's Gulf Coast with sustained winds of 111 mph or higher. By the time the center of the fast-moving system reaches South Carolina on Thursday, it's likely to be a less-powerful tropical storm, according to National Hurricane Center forecasts.
But the storm's high winds, rain and potential surge still could pose problems for local governments and for schools that already have missed several days of classes because of Hurricane Florence.
"I think everybody's sort of like, 'Maybe we only get one (bad storm) a year,' but the season's not over yet, so we all have to stay alert," said Spencer Wetmore, city administrator for Folly Beach.
Shortly after noon, Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties initiated Operating Condition 4, meaning that the storm could require opening their emergency operations facilities.
Charleston County sent out staff to check drainage in areas that have flooded before. Berkeley County advised residents to keep the phone number of their electric utility handy, as high winds, including possible tornadoes, could cause outages.
"We're preparing, and we're asking everyone to pay attention and not let your guard down," said Hannah Moldenhauer, a spokeswoman for the county.
City officials in Folly and in other coastal communities were watching weather reports and preparing to brief residents on the storm's risk. The city of Charleston sent out public service crews to clear drains and lowered the water levels in Colonial Lake and Lake Dotterer in West Ashley.
Folly Beach already saw significant erosion from Hurricane Florence, which made landfall hundreds of miles away in North Carolina and had few direct impacts on the Charleston area.
But even storms that churn offshore can sweep sand off the beach, and Wetmore said Florence swept away about a quarter of the sand put down in a recent renourishment project. The project was extended, and contractors are currently replacing that sand, she said.
Tri-county school districts also were monitoring the storm. They already have missed four days of instruction this year because of the evacuations mandated as Florence drew near. The school calendar included three built-in make-up days, but the fourth day has not been scheduled, in part because hurricane season is not over.
For now, many school districts are "kind of in a standby mode," said Pat Raynor, spokeswoman for Dorchester District 2 Schools. "It's just a little bit early to make any definitive decisions on course of action, but that may come later today."