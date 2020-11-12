Charleston area flash flood watch extended into Thursday night, flood advisory issued

The Charleston area is under a flash flood watch on Thursday, with up to four inches of rain expected throughout the day.

Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties are all included under the watch, which started at 10 a.m. and will last until 10 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

As of 3:30 p.m., the Weather Service said between 1 and 1½ inches of rain had fallen with an additional 1 to 2 inches expected in the coming hours.

The agency also issued a flood advisory for Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties Thursday afternoon.

Storms should move offshore late tonight, forecasters said.

If bands of thunderstorms occur during high tide in the late afternoon, the likelihood of flash flooding will increase, particularly in downtown Charleston and areas near tidal creeks and rivers. High tide for 5 p.m. is forecast at 6.7 feet, slightly below the standard threshold for minor flooding.

Some roadways may become impassable, forecasters said.

