Charleston area escapes brunt of storm that caused damage, floods, deaths across South

A storm system that pummeled the South Carolina Midlands and Upstate for much of Thursday afternoon advanced into the Lowcountry by nightfall, but the Charleston area appeared to have escaped the worst of its impact and conditions were forecast to clear up on Friday with cool, clear skies.

Showers and thunderstorms moved into the tri-county area about 9 p.m., but the storms' intensity had weakened, said Douglas Berry, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Charleston office.

Wind gusts of 40-50 mph were expected, accompanied by steady, moderate rain until about midnight, when the system was set to move away from the Charleston area, Berry said. A tornado watch was expected to be lifted by midnight, he said.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina until 12 AM EST pic.twitter.com/jToGRAvYTq — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) February 6, 2020

Weather in Charleston will clear up significantly after the storm passes.

Friday was expected to be mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 58, according to the weather service. Friday night is expected to be clear with a low of 38.

Saturday will be sunny with a high of 57, the weather service said, and the night sky will be partly cloudy with a low of 44. Sunday will be largely the same, with a high of 63 and a low of 51.

Elsewhere in South Carolina, the storm systems delivered multiple blows, generating tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings around the Midlands.

The weather service's Columbia office urged drivers in the Midlands to be cautious. Rain was expected to fall through the night and officials were getting reports of floodwaters closing roads.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., Charleston County officials issued a "Condition Yellow" high wind advisory, meaning sustained winds were expected to reach 30 mph.

Under the advisory, high-profile vehicles like box trucks, tractor-trailers, motor homes and vehicles pulling travel trailers or large boats are advised not to travel over high-span bridges.

High-span bridges in Charleston County are defined as those with spans of 65 feet or higher and includes the Arthur Ravenel Jr., Ben Sawyer, James B. Edwards, James Island Connector, Isle of Palms Connector and other bridges.

The storm system toppled a tree onto an SUV near Fort Mill, killing the driver. That person's name was not released Thursday.

High winds if not a tornado blasted through Spartanburg on Thursday morning. Power was out in some areas and injuries had been reported while tornado sirens were going off. The Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina closed to clean up reported tornado damage.

He’s awesome. Just watched the whole thing! Wow tornado warning just issued here in Spartanburg! Took this from the lobby pic.twitter.com/W73En3r2Nf — Jetpilot1968 (@acecoondog) February 6, 2020

Staff for Rep. Mike Forrester confirmed his home west of downtown Spartanburg was struck by what appeared to be a tornado, but they were not sure of damage or injuries.

Weather conditions hadn't caused any flight cancellations at Charleston International Airport in North Charleston, said Paul Campbell, the airport's CEO. Flights diverted from hubs like Atlanta, Charlotte and Nashville touched down in Charleston and airport staff worked to get those travelers rebooked.

Nonessential employees were allowed to leave early in anticipation of possible bridge closures Thursday night in the Charleston area, Campbell said.

Some government offices and schools across the state closed early. The city of Charleston activated its Public Safety Operations Center at 4:30 p.m. and canceled recreation activities from 5 p.m. through the night.

The storms also impacted several Southern states. Alabama, Tennessee and North Carolina each reported one fatality.

Rescue crews repeatedly pulled people from cars that got stuck in high water. Flooding forced rescuers to suspend their search for a vehicle missing with a person inside it in north Alabama's Buck's Pocket State Park.

The storm front destroyed mobile homes in Mississippi and Alabama, caused mudslides in Tennessee and Kentucky and flooded communities that shoulder waterways across the Appalachian region.

Tree limbs and fences were toppled when a confirmed tornado hit the Birmingham suburb of Helena, officials said, and some roads and parking lots were covered by floodwaters. A yellow taxi was abandoned in high water early Thursday on an interstate ramp in Birmingham.

Although the storm resembles a powerful spring blast, it's actually a winter storm that dropped 4 inches of snow in southern Texas. And unlike a spring storm, chances aren't good that sea breezes will knock down its strength as it nears the coast.

The Associated Press, Jenna Schiferl and Adam Benson contributed to this report.