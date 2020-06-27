Charleston-area counties see van pools as a solution to fix high rural unemployment rate

Elaine Morgan, the CEO of the Berkeley County Chamber of Commerce, has heard about the struggles.

In the fastest growing county in South Carolina, many towns are becoming cities with immense population growth forcing infrastructure and business developments in places like Moncks Corner, Goose Creek and Summerville.

But in more rural places, such as Bonneau, St. Stephen and Pineville, there is catching up to do.

Unemployment and poverty is high and transportation to jobs, services and educational opportunities is sparse.

"We've got people in Berkeley County that will pay someone $40 to drive them from St. Stephen to Moncks Corner so they can go to the food bank," Morgan said. "That's more than the amount of food they'll gather. It's a problem."

According to a study by the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments, 20 percent of the unemployment population comes from small towns and communities in those areas. This is due, in part, to low vehicle ownership and practically no transportation possibilities for rural residents.

A new proposal by COG, with a potential price tag nearing half a million dollars, is aiming to fix the problem by purchasing passenger vans to connect residents to technical schools, bus lines and businesses.

"Employment hubs identified included manufacturing concentrated employment along Palmetto Commerce Parkway, concentrations of healthcare providers and employment along US 17 and near North Charleston, and different training and educational centers located near each rural area as well as near these manufacturing and healthcare hubs," the report states.

Anywhere from four to 12 vans would be used throughout the tri-county. So far, 14 potential service areas from each of the four rural areas have been identified: four in Berkeley County, three in western Charleston County, three in eastern Charleston County, and four in Dorchester County.

This includes towns and cities such as St. George and Reevesville in Dorchester County, Awendaw and Hollywood in Charleston County, and Russellville and Pinopolis in Berkeley County.

These areas have dealt with unemployment at significantly higher rates than other parts of Charleston.

"While the Tricounty region ... has a consistently lower unemployment rate than the state as a whole, on average the rural portions of the region have approximately one percent higher unemployment rate (7.8 percent) than the region as a whole (6.9 percent), and some rural areas have unemployment rates as high as 30 percent," the study states.

The region has been exploding in population since the 1990s. By 2040 the Charleston metro area will likely be home to about 1 million residents. The increased traffic, paired with the access to vehicles in rural communities has caused a burden.

"Lack of access to vehicles in rural communities; increasing congestion on roads; and the combined challenges of high living costs due to enhanced transportation costs; lack of access to vehicles and higher unemployment and underemployment rates all create barriers to obtaining employment in the rural areas of the region," the study states.

Sharon Hallis with COG said it could help bring more opportunities to rural residents and could connect to existing transportation programs such as the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority.

"It’s a more efficient way to streamline and share transportation,” Hallis said. "We saw the need to help connect people to these training opportunities."

While the van pool routes aren't finalized, they have used the areas where most people are employed, or could be employed in the future, as a guide.

The project wouldn't take life for sometime, and would require significant amounts of grant funding and buy-in from other agencies to pull it off.

Operating costs for four to 12 van pools would range anywhere from $250,000 to $450,000, according to the study. Federal grants are being eyed to subsidize the expenses as is a possibility for employers and employees to buy in to the program for $265 a month.

Plans to fast-track the program by the end of 2020 were sidelined due to the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping South Carolina. While the public perception and use of transit has decreased substantially as the virus has spread, Hallis said she hopes increased cleaning measures would put users at ease.

"We want to make sure people can socially distance in the van.” she said. “Overall, our ridership has decreased but the need is still there."

Similar programs have been replicated in other states such as North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

"Prior to the virus, transportation was the No. 1 issue on our minds," Morgan said. "When we reach a new normal, it will be the number one issue again."