Some light rain showers in the morning caused minimal disruptions for motorists during rush hour.

The Charleston area, however, is readying for the likelihood of a potentially severe thunderstorm and showers in the afternoon and evening, most likely between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Throughout the afternoon, forecasters said to expect mostly cloudy skies with a high near 79 and a Southwest wind around 9 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.

New rainfall amounts could total up to half an inch, forecasters said, which may yield flooding in lowlying areas.

Later, showers are likely in the evening as well as a possible thunderstorm before 10 p.m., the Service said. The chance of showers and thunderstorms will carry through to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

