Charleston area could see a 20-degree temperature drop, rainy weather on Wednesday

A cold front shifting south through the Lowcountry will cause temperatures in Charleston to take about a 20-degree dip on May 12.

And forecasters expect temperatures to stay cool for a couple of days.

Douglas Berry, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston, said the high temperature for May 12 will be about 67 degrees.

The temps will gradually start to rise on Friday and Saturday and hang in the low to mid-70s through the weekend.

"It's primarily just because cold fronts are pushing through, and we're going to see the large temperature change," Berry said. "And it'll take a few days for that to warm back up."

By early next week, 80-degree weather is expected to return.

In May, the average high temperature in downtown Charleston is usually around 79 degrees. The average low sits around 68 degrees, according to the NWS.

With the cooldown through the end of the week will come rain.

There is about an 80 percent chance of rain on May 12. The possibility for rain will be the greatest during the morning hours.

The weather service is calling for about a half-inch of rain for the Charleston area, and under a quarter-inch on May 13.

Meteorologists are not concerned about flooding in the area, although there have been reports of flood warnings in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

Douglas said rain activity will be out of the area by nighttime on May 13. Forecasts show dry weather through the weekend.