The Charleston area is less than an inch of precipitation away from its second wettest December on record, but official confirmation might need a raincheck.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, the most recently available update from the National Weather Service, the area received 9.58 inches of rain in December — 0.48 inches shy of the second-place record set in 2009. The wettest December on record was in 1941 when 11.08 inches fell.
With rain and a chance of thunderstorms expected Friday night, as well as the possibility of showers Saturday and Sunday, that record could fall soon.
But the National Weather Service can't comment. The agency, including its Charleston office, has canceled or postponed all activities until further notice because of the federal government shutdown.
"The National Weather Service will continue to provide critical forecast, watch and warning information to protect life and property throughout the shutdown," according to a statement on the agency's website.
Whether the 2009 record is broken will depend on how much rain falls Friday, when the Weather Service expected between a quarter and a half inch.
Saturday will bring a 50 percent chance of showers, high of 72 degrees and a low of 58, the Weather Service said. Sunday will see a 30 percent chance of rain.
Monday will bring mostly cloudy conditions with a high of 74 and a low of 62. New Year's Day will see a 40 percent chance of showers and a high of 74.