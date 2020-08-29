Charleston-area cops face coronavirus and protest challenges amid summer crime spike

Following months of quiet, late spring and summer brought a wave of violence to the Charleston area.

On May 1, North Charleston police were called to a possible shooting near Spruill and McMillan avenues. The officers heard shots nearby. Bystanders led them to an apartment building at 3863 Reddin Road, where found two men dead: 34-year-old Jamaal Cordrey and 60-year-old Jesse White.

Both men were shot and White also was stabbed. Authorities arrested one suspect, 39-year-old Jamal Hassan Doctor, and charged him with several counts, including murder, attempted murder and possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Since then, the killings have continued at a rapid clip. The tri-county area recorded seven deaths in May, nine in June, 12 in July and seven so far in August — out of 60 homicides this year, according to records compiled by The Post and Courier. Most of those occurred in Charleston and North Charleston.

Authorities say the spike in violence is no different than what they typically see when summer comes. Communities across the nation usually see some increases in violent and property crime during these months.

But in a year defined by uncertainty, continued hurdles of the coronavirus pandemic and civil unrest that swept the nation following George Floyd's killing in Minneapolis in late May, authorities acknowledge they face an unprecedented set of challenges.

"We’re fully committed to making sure the citizens of this city can enjoy a great quality of life," said Charleston police Capt. Andre Jenkins. "It has been an up and down, rocky year. The pandemic is the biggest (challenge) right now but we’re committed to making sure folks stay safe. We're adapting to make sure we get the job done."

Charleston

So far this year, Charleston police have investigated 10 homicides, one of which was later ruled justifiable, according to statistics compiled by The Post and Courier.

Charleston police statistics show the city had five homicides by Aug. 23, 2019.

Charleston saw a significant increase in aggravated assaults.

Not counting the May 30 riot, the city recorded 189 such incidents through Aug. 23 this year, compared with 170 by that point in 2019, an 11.2 percent increase, police data shows. Overall violent crime increased by 3.3 percent.

Robberies and rapes were down by 22.4 percent and 9.7 percent, respectively, compared with last year, the data shows.

Nonviolent crime, including burglaries, motor vehicle theft and thefts from motor vehicles, was down by 3 percent overall, the data shows. The number of guns stolen in the city was also down by 14.9 percent.

For Jenkins and other Charleston police officers, the data paints a hopeful picture for the city.

Despite the challenges and high-profile violent incidents, like the riot and the shooting death of the husband of a new College of Charleston official on King Street last month, the Holy City is safer than most communities overall, they said.

In late July, police announced they were enlisting the help of Charleston County sheriff's deputies and State Law Enforcement Division agents to expand patrols and checkpoints around the city. The initiative also saw Charleston SWAT officers — who were deployed in regular patrol uniforms and not in tactical gear — and community and school resource officers pulled off their regular assignments for a time in order to focus on tamping down crime.

Area residents and activists grew concerned that the expanded patrols would negatively impact minority communities and called for Charleston police to reverse their decision.

The patrols continued.

Jenkins said the department recognizes the community's concerns and emphasized that the program was not a crackdown on residents.

The department was down on officers and needed to find a way to get more personnel into communities, he said. Although officers were focusing on decreasing the level of crime, a major focus also was community outreach.

"It is so much more than just making arrests," Jenkins said. "It's a citywide effort to reduce violent crime. They're out walking in the neighborhoods, interacting with kids. We saw a huge drop in violent crime over the weeks that we've done that task force."

Capt. Dustin Thompson, who who runs the department's office of Community Oriented Policing, said every squad is "pretty much at minimum staffing," and that having deputies and SLED agents helping out along King Street freed the department up to send officers out in the community, where they can build relationships with residents.

On the first night of the patrol, the first interaction an officer had was helping a child retrieve a stuck basketball, Thompson said.

"The first objective is community outreach and crime reduction," he said. "The idea of bringing these resources in wasn't to go around and jump out at people. It's basically everything that's laid out in the (racial bias) audit. It's a balanced approach."

For now, the sheriff's deputies and SLED agents will remain on hand to help the department, but they will eventually have to go back to their normal work, Thompson said. Charleston's school resource officers, community officers and SWAT officers have gone back to their regular assignments.

North Charleston

The challenges faced just north of the Holy City are largely the same.

There've been 19 homicides so far this year, four of which were ruled justifiable, said Deputy Chief Scott Deckard, a police spokesman.

By this time last year, the city recorded an equal number of homicides, according to records compiled by The Post and Courier.

Crime statistics provided by the department show a 29 percent increase in overall violent crime from January to July this year, compared with last year. Nonviolent crime fell by 13 percent during the same period.

Rapes increased by 41 percent and robberies by 47 percent', according to police statistics. Aggravated assaults rose by 23 percent.

Chief Reggie Burgess said his department is still adjusting to the new world created by the coronavirus pandemic.

More people are staying home, which means that if someone wanted to do them harm, they'd know exactly where they'd be, Burgess said.

"We're still dealing with a small percentage of violent criminals," he said. "In this moment, even though they knew we have people dying from COVID-19, they are still thinking the way they're thinking and they don't care who they victimize."

Burgess and his officers have found ways to adjust to the restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

Although some programs, like Rebuilding Every Community Around Peace, which helped tamp down crime in three struggling neighborhoods last year, are on hold due to public health concerns, officers are still focused on making the connections with residents they know will help solve crimes, the chief said.

Officers attend civic club meetings, now held on video conferencing platforms like Zoom, Burgess said.

"Police and the community have a shared vision about how we're allowed to live in a peaceful environment," he said. "We have to go through this, but if we continue to work together … we as a community will turn this around. We have to weather this storm."

Burgess said he recently had his department's crime analysts compile information on crime victims in the city so far this year.

Recently, the chief has been focused on trying to better serve the communities that are suffering from crime and seeing how the department can improve their lives.

The results of the analysis were not surprising: North Charleston's Black residents are impacted by crime at rates far higher than those of other racial backgrounds.

"The main goal is to try and prevent victimization in any community," Burgess said. "We are about them because they're human beings. The majority of the people we serve are in the Black community, and the Black community is fed up."

The chief said he hopes to further study the issue of victimization in the city and use the data to drive successful policing initiatives, such as one he helped spearhead in the 2000s when officers noticed that a disproportionate number of Latino residents were falling victim to crimes.