Charleston-area colleges use incentives to boost vaccine uptake among students

From fast passes to dunk tanks, Charleston-area colleges and universities are looking to incentivize students and staff to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

At the College of Charleston, the incentive has taken the form of the "Vax on the Bricks" program, which outlines a series of prizes for the student body as they work to reach a 90 percent vaccinated goal.

The program outlines a set of events or prizes the student body will receive if they reach 70, 80 or 90 percent vaccinated. At 70 percent, the students will have access to puppy therapy, have fully open kitchens and lounges in residence halls, and be able to host in-person recruitment for fraternities and sororities.

At 80 percent, the students will get a pizza party with college President Andrew Hsu, have residence hall visitation open to all students, and get to use the library and study rooms at full capacity.

The grand prize at 90 percent will involve a campuswide celebration on George Street, which will include a dunk tank for Hsu.

“We wanted to look at different ways to keep our community safe and, obviously, the way to keep people the safest is through a high percentage of students vaccinated, particularly in the residence halls but also throughout the community,” said Melantha Ardrey, director of residence life at the college.

The students are able to upload proof of their vaccination by using a QR code on the college’s website until July 31. The college officials then go through and verify the students’ vaccination proof to measure how close they are to the 90 percent goal.

As the year progresses, the college will add more prizes and incentives for students who get vaccinated, Ardrey said.

The hope is that the Vax on the Bricks events will help students be able to participate in traditions they missed out on during the pandemic. All of the events will take place during the college’s welcome week at the start of the school year, which is typically full of festivities.

“It was a very difficult year last year,” Ardrey said. “So (we’re) just recognizing that and helping our students who last year didn’t have a traditional experience and then our new students a chance to socialize and see each other.”

The college isn’t Charleston’s only higher education institution to push vaccine uptake through new programs. A team of developers at ECPI University in North Charleston created an electronic “VAX PASS” for students and faculty.

The pass, which is uploaded via an app on a person’s phone, allows students and faculty to skip COVID-19 screening when they enter the school buildings. James Weaver, ECPI’s North Charleston campus president, likened the experience to a Fast Pass at Disney World.

“We wanted to figure out a way to identify students, staff and faculty who have been vaccinated,” Weaver said. “This was a quick way for them to upload their proof of vaccination and receive that certificate.”

Because neither school is requiring the vaccine, those who opt out of it will have a slightly different experience than those who did get it.

At both schools, students who are not vaccinated will be required to wear masks indoors. At the College of Charleston, students who are not vaccinated will also have to be isolated or quarantined if they are exposed to the virus, said Lee Penny, practice manager of student health services at the college.

The programs fall in line with a national push to get more young people vaccinated. On June 2, the White House announced the "COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge" as a way to get more young people vaccinated by engaging students, faculty and staff members; organizing college communities; and offering the vaccine to all.

The College of Charleston is one of many universities and colleges across the country that have signed up for the challenge.

Penny said she’s seen COVID-19 protocols factor into recruitment and retention at the college.

“That has been a big portion of students’ decisions,” Penny said. “They don’t want to enroll in a school that eventually may close because they don’t have strong plans.”