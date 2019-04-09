cloudy (copy)
Storm clouds roll past the Charleston City Marina on Monday, July 17, 2017. Michael Pronzato/Staff/File

 By Michael Pronzato mpronzato@postandcourier.com

Some light rain showers in the morning are not expected to cause any significant disruptions for motorists during rush hour.

The Charleston area, however, is readying for the likelihood of a potentially severe thunderstorm in the late morning, most likely after 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.

New rainfall amounts could total up to half an inch, forecasters said, which may yield flooding in lowlying areas.

Moving into the evening hours on Tuesday, showers and a thunderstorm are possible before 10 p.m., the Service said, with the stormy weather and showers potentially lasting through 5 a.m., forecasters said.

Michael Majchrowicz is a reporter covering crime and public safety. He previously wrote about courts for the Daily Hampshire Gazette in Northampton, Massachusetts. A Hoosier native, he graduated from Indiana University with a degree in journalism.