Rising waters during the periods of high tide Tuesday through Thursday are expected to bring minor-to-moderate flooding for both morning and evening commuters.

The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a coastal flood advisory for Beaufort, Charleston and Colleton counties that will remain in place through 9 a.m.

High tide on Tuesday morning is expected around 7:35 a.m. with a predicted flood tide of 6.3 feet, which is considerably lower than predicted Monday. Nonetheless, conditions could still yield saltwater inundation in some areas, the service said.

Motorists should expect flooding to occur at Lockwood Boulevard and Broad Street, Hagood Avenue and East Battery, among others, Charleston police said in a statement, adding that motorists should plan for added time to their commutes each way.

Looking forward, forecasters said levels during high tide could meet the 8-foot mark, at which point it's deemed a major flood. No rain is forecast, though that is not to say you won't see water accumulation in lowlying areas in addition to spot flooding.

Keep checking postandcourier.com for updated information on road closures and flooding conditions.