FLOOD ROAD CLOSED.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

The intersection of Fishburne Street and Hagood Ave. is closed off Wednesday morning, Feb. 20, 2019 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff

 By Andrew Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com

Rising waters during the periods of high tide Tuesday through Thursday are expected to bring minor-to-moderate flooding for both morning and evening commuters.

The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a coastal flood advisory for Beaufort, Charleston and Colleton counties that will remain in place through 9 a.m.

High tide on Tuesday morning is expected around 7:35 a.m. with a predicted flood tide of 6.3 feet, which is considerably lower than predicted Monday. Nonetheless, conditions could still yield saltwater inundation in some areas, the service said.

Motorists should expect flooding to occur at Lockwood Boulevard and Broad Street, Hagood Avenue and East Battery, among others, Charleston police said in a statement, adding that motorists should plan for added time to their commutes each way. 

Looking forward, forecasters said levels during high tide could meet the 8-foot mark, at which point it's deemed a major flood. No rain is forecast, though that is not to say you won't see water accumulation in lowlying areas in addition to spot flooding.

Keep checking postandcourier.com for updated information on road closures and flooding conditions.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Michael Majchrowicz at 843-937-5591. Follow him on Twitter @mjmajchrowicz.

Tags

Michael Majchrowicz is a reporter covering crime and public safety. He previously wrote about courts for the Daily Hampshire Gazette in Northampton, Massachusetts. A Hoosier native, he graduated from Indiana University with a degree in journalism.