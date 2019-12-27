Public service officials in North Charleston and in the James Island Public Service District are working to prevent future sewer leaks, which occur when large amounts of stormwater seep into sewage systems.

Two sewage overflows happened Monday in North Charleston and in the JIPSD after the Charleston region saw sustained periods of rain.

In North Charleston, a leak near Shadow Oak Drive was due to a "technical oversight" by a contractor working to fix possible sources of infiltration into the sewer system, said Phillip Sexton, capital projects director with the North Charleston Sewer District.

The overflow stopped within 24 hours, Sexton said.

The JIPSD overflow occurred at a manhole near a pump station on Central Park Road. Officials noted that heavy rainfall and flooding near the station cause the sewer breach, resulting in an estimated 5,500 to 6,500 gallons of wastewater entering James Island Creek.

The department's goal to transport wastewater safely to Plum Island Treatment Plant was prevented by unfortunate weather conditions, PSD officials said. But crews worked throughout the holidays to clean up most of the mess.

“They didn’t get to spend a whole lot of time with their families over the holidays," said Chris Seabolt, interim manager for the JIPSD.

Both cases were reported to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Organizations in both municipalities are working to prevent future incidents.

Sexton said the North Charleston Sewer District has been engaged in a rehabilitation program since 2010, and the effort has now reached its ninth phase.

So far, the sewer district has invested $30 million to fix 80,000 feet of pipes near the Ashley and Cooper Rivers, the Neck Area, Chicora Cherokee, Union Heights and other areas throughout the city.

“We’ve done it all throughout our district," Sexton said.

Officials said sewer overflows don't occur often in the region.

Monday's incident was the first time the system on Shadow Oak Drive overflowed. Additionally, the sewer district reports less than 10 overflows to DHEC annually, Sexton said.

He said the district is working to bring that number to zero.

“Our goal is to continue to reinvest in our infrastructure," he said.

The JIPSD is engaged in sewer projects that will increase the size of its main pump station. The district is also awaiting funding to expand three smaller ones.

Sewer systems aren't designed to handle heavy rainfall, and the tri-county region is riddled with flood-prone, low-lying areas. Sexton said that solving the problem will take a collaborative effort between agencies to get a better handle on stormwater management.