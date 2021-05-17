Charleston-area activists call for charges against deputies in Jamal Sutherland's death

Days after authorities released videos of two deputies using pepper spray, stun guns and other force against Jamal Sutherland, a Black mental health patient who died shortly after, Charleston-area activists say they're far from backing down in their calls for justice.

A pair of afternoon protests on May 17, both peaceful, aimed to pressure 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson into filing charges against the two deputies involved, Sgt. Lindsay Fickett and Detention Deputy Brian Houle, or to recuse herself from the investigation if she could not arrive at a charging decision soon.

News that Fickett and Houle were fired broke in the late afternoon hours as a "Justice for Jamal" rally arrived at a large courtyard outside of Wilson's office. Activists said their firings were a start, but far from true justice.

Both protests come over four months after the Jan. 5 death of Sutherland, a Black man with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia who who was jailed after North Charleston police said he'd been in a fight at a mental health facility where he was being treated. The 31-year-old man was doused twice with pepper spray, shocked up to eight times with stun guns and pinned to the floor by two White deputies as he screamed in pain before being rendered unconscious.

Among his last words were, "what is the meaning of this" and "I can't breathe."

Those words continued to resonate with protesters who gathered around 4 p.m. at Charleston's Marion Square before marching to the O.T. Wallace Building at the corner of Meeting and Broad streets at Charleston's famed Four Corners of Law.

A sprawling complex of buildings surrounds a brick courtyard. The county courthouse is to one side. Wilson's office lies off to another side.

Justin Hunt, with Stand as One, said his goal was to hold a peaceful, orderly protest and march from the square to the courtyard, hopefully getting within earshot of Wilson.

"It's been five months," Hunt said. "It's been one of the most horrific tragedies that've happened in this city. … This is a direct action to demand that she does her job. We do know that she has that political power right now to press charges."

Although several activists expressed concerns over how Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano has handled Sutherland's death, many said they're focused on holding the solicitor accountable.

Shortly after the marchers arrived at the courtyard outside of Wilson's office, news broke that Graziano fired Fickett and Houle, eliciting cheers and clapping from the crowd of at least 70.

In a speech, Hunt said the deputies' firings were "accountability but not justice."

The crowd chanted: "Scarlett Wilson, do your job," before wrapping up brief speeches and other chants and heading back to Marion Square, where the march began.

At its peak, the crowd grew to about 100 people. Police officers followed the group on foot, motorcycles and by car, but the rally stayed peaceful. There were no confrontations with officers.

Several activists spoke out against what they called an unfair narrative painting them as terrorists in the wake of last year's rioting in downtown.

Many, including Pastor Thomas Dixon, said they've long been part of protesting and activism in the Charleston area and not once has it turned violent. They blamed the events of May 30-31 on outside groups.

Shamekei Gray, of the Waylyn Heart Team, said she's been an activist in the area — advocating in particular for North Charleston's Dorchester Waylyn neighborhood — for years and that often there's more police than people at protests.

But when gang members prey on youth in her neighborhood, Gray accused officers of being disinterested.

"We're going to have to start policing our own neighborhoods," she said.

The Marion Square protest and march was the second of two on May 17.

Around noon, a "Justice for All" rally called for accountability in Sutherland's death.

About three dozen people gathered outside the Charleston County courthouse carrying handmade signs that read “Solicitor Wilson: Murder is not an accident” and “Black Lives Matter.” Organizers from the newly created Justice For All Coalition issued several demands.

Organizer Joshua Parks read the demands to the crowd gathered outside the courthouse while others led chants, including "Justice for Jamal."

The coalition called for the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, the North Charleston Police Department and Charleston Police Department to each reallocate a portion of their budgets for creation of an independent Community Safety and Violence Prevention Department that would respond to and support residents, including those in jail, during mental-health incidents.

Also, it would like the establishment and funding of a Public Safety Accountability Council, composed of county residents, including those impacted by law enforcement, that would provide independent oversight of detention facilities, with the power to discipline and fire police and correctional officers in Charleston County.

Sheriff Kristin Graziano unexpectedly released videos late May 13 showing deputies deploying pepper spray and Tasers repeatedly on Sutherland on Jan. 5, a day after he was taken to the Charleston County jail following a fight with hospital workers at Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health, a mental-health facility.

The videos preceding Sutherland's January death at the county jail raised serious questions about how people with mental illnesses are treated by authorities, advocates and officials said.

The graphic videos drew parallels to the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man killed in police custody last year. Like Floyd, Sutherland was Black. In both instances, a law enforcement officer had a knee on the men’s bodies while each stated: “I can’t breathe.”

In a six-minute encounter with two jail deputies, Sutherland is doused with pepper spray twice and shocked with a stun gun as many as eight times by the two ousted deputies, who also apply their weight to his torso. He eventually passes out and after about an hour attempting to resuscitate him, Sutherland's limp body is declared dead.

At the noontime protest in downtown Charleston, organizer Mika Gadsden said the group was not going to back down from its stance.

“It’s not going to be a quiet tourism season,” Gadsden said, adding criticism to the city of Charleston for increasing police patrols on King Street in response to a May 9 brawl while failing to invest in community initiatives such as recreational sports leagues.

“They only care about these carriages and these cobblestones — that we built,” said Gadsden, who is Black.

The city does operate over a dozen recreational sports leagues through its multimillion-dollar rec budget, records show.

Gadsden said she spoke with Graziano after the sheriff’s May 14 news conference. Graziano told her the jail was effectively the county’s largest mental health facility.

“They should not have people who are in mental-health distress housed at that jail,” she said.

The group also wants protesters to pressure 'Wilson to file charges.

“We got to keep the pressure,” Parks said. “That is the only way. Because she has the power to charge, to prosecute, alright? We got to be in the streets until we get what we want. And that is justice.”

Also on May 17, the Charleston Police Department issued a statement saying it "recognizes and respects the sanctity and value of every life."

"We offer the family, friends, and all those who knew Jamal Sutherland condolences, empathy and compassion during this most difficult time. When a life is lost under any circumstance, the ripple effects of that tragedy can be endless, and this matter is no exception."

Earlier on May 17, North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey addressed his police department's role in Sutherland's eventual death, defending his officers’ decision to take the mental health patient to the jail.

The mayor referenced footage in recently released North Charleston law enforcement body camera video that shows Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health staff and Charleston County paramedics telling officers that the jail was the appropriate place for Sutherland.

“Our police officers are not doctors,” Summey said. “I think our people handled themselves extremely well.”

The mayor added North Charleston’s decision on May 12 to release the dispatch audio and body camera video related to Southerland’s Jan. 4 arrest was done after the public had been calling for the release of the footage.

It was the city’s intention to “be honest” and “get the information out there,” the mayor said.

“You have to let the public view it,” Summey said. “It’s not a perfect situation.”

Rickey Dennis contributed to this report.