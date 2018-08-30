Louis Smith, who runs the Community Resource Center in Summerville and is an outspoken advocate for social justice issues in the Charleston area, was arrested Wednesday evening for disorderly conduct after refusing a police officer's commands to not block the roadway while protesting near Doty Park.
Smith was expected to appear in bond court Thursday morning.
Recently, Smith has been at odds with local officials over the town's decision to ban a black man from offering free tennis lessons at the park after he allegedly used "foul language" against tennis league captains on multiple occasions, the Journal Scene reported. So, for at least two weeks, Smith and several others have been demonstrating near the park to voice their discontent.
The issue came to a head on Wednesday evening when Smith was near the park, on North Laurel Street, was using a loud speaker during his demonstration, according to a police report.
A video of the confrontation, captured by another demonstrator with Smith, showed the arrest.
When an officer arrived on scene, he informed Smith that him using the loudspeaker was reported as a "disturbance" and asked him to refrain from using it.
"I don't want to throw the Constitution at you, I don't want to do that," Smith told the officer, according to the report. "You know I have freedom of speech."
The officer said in the report that he affirmed Smith he was within his First Amendment rights, but that the loudspeaker he was using to demonstrate was disruptive. The officer added that he attempted to explain to Smith that he was violating a town ordinance, but that Smith kept speaking over him, according to the report.
"You want to shoot me ... shoot me," Smith said to the officer.
The police report indicates the officer showed Smith the town ordinance he was in violation of, though it is not clear from the video or the report which ordinance he was referencing.
The officer left the scene but continued to observe Smith from nearby, the report said.
Then Smith entered the roadway and stopped a vehicle, according to the report.
The officer told Smith that he was trying to reason with him and instructed him to stay out of the road so he didn't disrupt traffic. The officer again left the scene, according to the report. A short while later, Summerville police said they received yet another report of Smith being in the roadway with the loudspeaker.
When the officer responded again to the scene, authorities said he informed Smith there were additional complaints. Smith told the officer he had, indeed, been using the loudspeaker again, the report said.
"OK, so arrest me," Smith said in the video, turning his back to the officer.
"OK," the officer replied, applying the handcuffs to Smith.