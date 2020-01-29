Charleston city leaders Tuesday night agreed to offer a joint venture development company $2.25 million to settle a lawsuit over delays to the expansion and renovation of the Gaillard Center downtown.
After a brief private discussion, Charleston City Council unanimously voted on the settlement offer to Skanska-Trident. That offer also includes a $4.5 million payment to clear the remainder of a balance owed and roughly $2.7 million from three architectural firms and a project management company that were involved. The $4.5 million was previously allocated for the project.
As part of the agreement, Charleston City Attorney Susan Herdina said all parties deny liability but the city reserved the right to seek remedies if any latent defects are found after the settlement.
"While we don't believe that the city or design professionals were responsible for the project delays, we think that the settlement is a prudent economic decision given the significant cost to prepare for trial and potential risks that are inherent in going to trial," Herdina said. "At the end of the day we think this is a reasonable result."
The Gaillard Center was opened in 1968, but in 2012 the joint venture Skanska-Trident started construction of new office space and renovations to the Gaillard's performance area. Skanska-Trident had a $110 million contract, which projected an April 2015 completion date. The work was completed in October 2015.
Skanska is the Swedish construction company known for building the Ravenel bridge.
The city and Skanska-Trident dispute focused on the reason for the late completion. In January 2016, Skanska sued, claiming the city and the various design groups involved in the project had been the cause. Skanska-Trident sought at least $20 million in damages.
"After the lawsuit was filed there were two attempts to mediate the case that failed," Herdina said.
Herdina said all the involved parties are in various stages of signing the settlement. Mayor John Tecklenburg will sign the settlement at a later date, leading to a formal settlement and dismissal of the lawsuit.
A response from a Skanska representative was not immediately provided. John Spangler, representing Skanska, declined to comment. Andrew Epting, representing Trident, was not available for comment.