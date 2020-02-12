Charleston approves $600,000 loan to WestEdge for drainage, additional improvements

Charleston City Council approved a $600,000 loan to the WestEdge Foundation so drainage and other improvements can be completed in the area.

Council members approved the loan Tuesday night quickly and without discussion.

Michael Maher, CEO of the nonprofit WestEdge Foundation, told The Post and Courier the $600,000 loan from the city — coupled with a $600,000 loan from the Medical University of South Carolina Foundation — will cover the last payments for drainage and other improvements for the creation of WestEdge Street, Horizon Street and District Drive and drainage and infrastructure improvements to Lockwood Drive and President Street.

Some sections of the WestEdge project, such as President Street, have been known to flood. The project includes a turn lane added to President Street at the intersection with US-17.

Under the agreement with the city, WestEdge will repay the $600,000 and interest accrued in five years after it is signed. According to a promissory note between the city and the WestEdge Foundation, the interest rate is set at 7 percent each year.

The drainage and further improvements to the area were budgeted at about $12.6 million. After the sale of two properties for about $9 million — one for the Publix grocery store and the other for a research facility — the foundation still had a gap to fill.

Maher said the foundation needed the loan because it can't draw money from a bond on the tax increment finance district there.

Last April, the city and MUSC each loaned $925,000 for infrastructure work as well, Maher said.

In 2008, the city established a tax increment finance district in the area of the WestEdge property. The property value for that area was frozen for county, city and school board taxes and the governments will continue receiving taxes at the amounts the land was assessed in 2008.

As that site has developed, and continues to develop, any additional tax revenue assessed for that property is put into a different fund for drainage and infrastructure improvements.

In 2016, the city, MUSC and WestEdge entered an agreement that if there's a shortfall to cover the costs of improvements, the city and hospital would loan that money to WestEdge. Under that agreement, WestEdge will pay back that loan after the property is developed.

Separately, the WestEdge Foundation is awaiting a decision from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control to partially fill Gadsden Creek for additional development.

In August, activists flooded a public hearing on the application. They argued that the permit should not be granted because the creek should be protected. In recent weeks, members of the Friends of Gadsden Creek have told City Council members of the need to maintain the creek as it is.

The permit application with state has been "paused," according to spokeswoman Laura Renwick, because staff is requesting additional information.

Maher said Wednesday that the foundation has compiled a packet of information to respond to the state agency's questions and expects to send that information early next week.