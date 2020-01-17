The Charleston Animal Society has taken in 50 dogs — mostly Chihuahuas — from what authorities called deplorable conditions found at a Laurens County puppy mill.

The health of a recently purchased dog led deputies to a property earlier in the week where 272 animals were being kept, Sheriff Don Reynolds said.

The animals were in cages, stacked on top of each other, covered in urine and feces.

In all there were 145 dogs, 107 chickens, 10 ducks, eight rabbits and two cats.

The scene was appalling to deputies, who had to get a warrant before the homeowners would allow them on their Ware Shoals land, Reynolds said.

"The ammonia smell last night when we got there was so incredible that I don't know how those animals were standing it," he said.

Kay Hyman, director of community engagement at the nonprofit shelter in North Charleston, said some of the dogs need care for skin and dental issues. Many of their paws and nails are in bad shape from the cages, she said.

"There are puppies with moms that are nursing," she said Friday while taking a break from driving the animals from the Upstate. "We just wanted to check on them to make sure they are doing well."

Barbara Anne Timms, 70, and Barry Leon Davis, 46, were both charged with two counts of ill treatment of animals.

"It's just been really heartbreaking to know most of those animals have never been outside a cage their entire life," Kim Sanders, director of the Anderson County PAWS animal shelter, told the Greenwood Index-Journal.

Geoff Brown, manager of Laurens County Animal Control, said Friday that law enforcement coordinated with rescue organizations to quickly handle the influx of animals. The case was aided by a new law passed last year, he said.

"Our hope is that our solicitor will prosecute them to the fullest," Brown said. "If we continue to give people slaps on the wrist for these types of things, it's never going to get any better. ... We need them to fully prosecute these cases."

Hyman said it will be several weeks before the dogs will be available for adoption. They have to be treated for ailments, spayed and neutered

In the meantime, Hyman said, adoptions of current tenants at the shelter will be a priority to make room for the new dogs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.