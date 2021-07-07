Charleston Animal Society takes in dogs from Florida shelter ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa

Charleston Animal Society staff members spent more than 12 hours making a quick run to Florida and back to help evacuate 10 dogs in the storm zone.

With Tropical Storm Elsa making its way through the Southeast, a Suwannee, Fla., shelter sent out an SOS for help in getting its animals to safety. The shelter has outdoor kennels and is prone to flooding.

For the Charleston Animal Society, it's a typical favor-exchange that organizers have come to expect during hurricane season and emergencies in general. In years prior, other shelters have done the same for them.

“It really is a network," Joe Elmore, president and CEO of the Charleston Animal Society, said.

The organization is one of the leading disaster responders in the Southeast, Elmore said. He compares the relationship with other shelters to what's seen with electric companies during disaster situations.

Some companies send workers out of the state to help with disaster recovery through mutual-aid agreements. Elmore said with animal shelters, it's basically the same.

In the past, national organizations have reached out to groups to help after severe weather disasters. Ahead of Elsa making landfall, the staff picked up 10 dogs, which will be able to be adopted from the Charleston shelter.

Bryant Taylor, the Charleston Animal Society's emergency response and preparedness manager, was one of the staff members who made the trip to Suwannee, on the state's upper west coast. After joining the organization April, the trip was his second drive to Florida; previously he traveled to Miami to pick up animals there.

Taylor said the locals wanted to help other shelters doing the same work. Since storms and severe weather are unpredictable, it's also likely the Charleston Animal Society will be in similar situation of needing help, he said.

“We definitely want to be team players in the animal welfare world," he said.

After returning from the drive to Suwannee about 3 a.m. July 7, Taylor spent little time resting because he said he wanted to make sure the 10 dogs are adjusted.

Once settled in at the Charleston shelter, he said the dogs seemed relaxed and happy.

"That's always the best part of the job," he said.

The most effective thing pet owners can do in times of severe weather is be organized, Taylor said. That means stocking up on food and water.

It also means taking pets into consideration when coming up with evacuation plans.

"We want all our pet owners to be prepared," Taylor said.