The Charleston Animal Society is offering free adoptions due to significant overcrowding.
The Animal Society's shelter is built to house 250 animals, according to a statement by the nonprofit. As of Friday, there were 840 animals in their "sheltering system," which includes the shelter, foster homes and other housing options.
"We have seen a surge in hounds and kittens," Pearl Sutton, the Animal Society's senior director of animal services, said in a statement. "In one 24-hour period this week, we saw an intake of 50 cats, including 11 from one home."
August is typically the nonprofit's most challenging month, and staff are calling on the public to adopt a dog or cat to help with the overcrowding, according to the statement.
All dogs and cats up for adoption are spayed or neutered, have vaccinations and are microchipped, according to the statement.
Those interested in volunteering to foster animals or in making a donation to the Animal Society are also welcome, according to the statement.
Officials with the Animal Society also urge current pet owners to take the following steps if their pet is lost: search their neighborhood; put up signs with the pet's picture, the pet's name and other important information; post pictures and information to social media; and visit the Animal Society at 2455 Remount Road to see if their pet has been brought in.