Charleston Animal Society offers $5,000 reward for information in dognapping case

The Charleston Animal Society is offering a $5,000 reward for information after a dog and her four puppies were taken from a Johns Island home in February by people impersonating animal control officers.

Investigators with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office said a man and woman went to the Whipperwill Lane home on Feb. 17. They showed what appeared to be law enforcement credentials and at least one of them appeared to be armed.

The man and woman left with the dog — a black and white female pit bull terrier mix — and her four puppies, deputies said.

"These individuals didn’t just break the law," said Aldwin Roman, the Animal Society's vice president of operations and strategy. "Their actions constitute a felony and are an insult to the dedicated folks in law enforcement that put their lives on the line every day. They used intimidation to steal a family dog and puppies. The family is distraught and worried about the safety of their beloved pets."

The suspects were last seen driving sage green, small, four-door SUV, deputies said.

One is described as a White woman, 28 to 35 years old, slender with sandy, blonde hair, deputies said. The other is a White man of unknown age, heavyset, about 5 feet, 6 inches to 6 feet tall with light brown or gray hair.

"We just don’t know if this is an isolated incident or if this is happening on a regular basis," said Animal Society CEO Joe Elmore. "We hope the $5,000 reward will flush out others who have been victimized with this kind of scheme and bring decent folks forward who may know something and perhaps, folks who are involved but are unaware of the serious consequences of being involved in this felony crime."

Anyone with information on the subjects’ identities or on the whereabouts of the dogs is asked to contact Deputy Steven Jarvis at 843-743-7200.