Charleston Animal Society announces $1 million challenge to make SC a no-kill state

The Charleston Animal Society is issuing a challenge to South Carolina: become a no-kill state by 2024. If the state completes that goal, the Petco Foundation will donate $1 million to South Carolina's animal welfare-organizations.

To qualify as a no-kill state, all healthy and treatable dogs and cats must not be euthanized. That's usually about 90 percent of the animals that shelters handle, the Charleston Animal Society said in a March 14 news release.

A 2020 study by the nationwide nonprofit Best Friends Animal Society listed South Carolina as 16th for animals killed in its shelters. Around 28 of the state's shelters were no-kill, according to the survey. Delaware was the only state listed as no-kill.

The Charleston Animal Society started a "No Kill South Carolina" initiative in 2015 that it says has saved more than 500,000 animal lives in the past six years. The initiative, also funded by the Petco Foundation, has meant 30,000 fewer animals euthanized, the release said.

Petco Foundation has invested $3.5 million in South Carolina animal welfare organizations since 2015, its president Susanne Kogut said.

According to the initiative's website, South Carolina has 350 animal-welfare groups and 82 shelters. In 2020, 92,000 dogs and cats entered those shelters, the initiative reported.

No Kill South Carolina lists several strategies to reduce euthanization and promote animal welfare. Aggressive adoption programs, spay and neuter programs and fostering are among the ways listed.

Charleston Animal Society's 150th anniversary is on March 14, 2024.

“The trending shows that we can make this groundbreaking initiative a reality by 2024," Joe Elmore, the society's president and CEO, said in the news release.

He said many think it's impossible to make South Carolina the first no-kill state in the South.

"We've got to make it by 2024, because it's a challenge," Elmore said, speaking of the potential $1 million grant by the Petco Foundation.

In a March 14 virtual meeting, Elmore said the focus should be on no-kill communities rather than no-kill shelters.

"Life saving is not a shelter issue, it's a community issue," he said.

According to the Charleston Animal Society, in 2016, 19 percent of dogs and 47 percent of cats were being euthanized in South Carolina shelters.

Those numbers have dropped to 8 percent for dogs and 18 percent for cats in 2020, the society said.

Community members can get involved in this effort by adopting, volunteering or donating at their local shelters.