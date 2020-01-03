The number astonishes: Charleston flooded one out of almost every four days in 2019.

The National Weather Service reported Friday that a record number of coastal flood events — 89 days' worth — occurred along the Southeast and South Carolina coast last year by an alarmingly wide margin.

The previous record was 58 times, in 2015.

The Charleston Harbor tide gauge reached or exceeded 7.0 feet 89 times. Minor tidal flooding begins at about 7 feet.

"Unreal," said Charleston-based meteorologist Shea Gibson with the forecasting company WeatherFlow.

"Sea level rise is becoming more and more real as flooding events take place even without Nor'easter (storm) or tropical cyclone influences," he said.

In the face of the increasing threat, Mayor John Tecklenburg’s chief innovation officer on Friday said the city will roll out its first public Flood Stat meeting.

Similar to other city governments, which hold monthly statistic-based meetings for police and fire departments, the city will begin regular updates on flooding issues as part of Tecklenburg's program.

"The stat program is really about creating an environment for accountability and collaboration," said Tracy McKee, Tecklenburg's chief innovation officer.

McKee said the city's floodplain manager will make sure the city expands the number of residential properties that have flood insurance to include properties that aren't listed and deemed vulnerable by the National Flood Insurance Program.

The group will analyze the stormwater maintenance plan by comparing those plans with the city's work orders. It will also review permitting to see how many historic properties have applied for and received approval to elevate their properties.

The city keeps track of road closures dating back to 2015 so, over time, city staff has learned which streets are most prone to flooding and where to put certain measures in place to accommodate it.

The city's Geographic Information System is collecting data reported to the Waze traffic app to see at what times flooding is being reported.

"Some of these things we have data for," McKee said. "The things we don't have data for we're trying to figure out would be good data to use and assemble."

The first public Flood Stat meeting is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Feb. 6 in the Public Meeting room at 2 George St.

Different department heads will gather data over the months to statistically show the city is meeting goals to address housing and transportation issues.

Back to the flooding record: The Weather Service report Friday amplifies earlier findings that the effects of climate warming are showing up almost in front of your eyes.

During the 1960s, Charleston saw a handful of nuisance tidal floods a year. In more recent times, the city averaged only about 40 or more.

But environmental conditions are changing on the coast. Within 50 years, the sea off Charleston will be rising about 1 inch every five years — twice as fast as it was rising about a century ago and one-third faster than it was in 2000, according to research by the Baruch Institute of Coastal Ecology and Forest Science.

The Friday report followed a report by the National Weather Service office in North Charleston that 2019 was the fifth year in a row of record heat, and the seventh in the past decade.

The vast majority of scientists who study the issue agree global temperatures are rising at an accelerating rate due to greenhouse gases released when fossil fuels are burned. Researchers say average temperatures have risen enough that some impacts from global warming are unavoidable.

A study released Friday by ETH Zurich — a science, technology, engineering and mathematics university — indicates that the human "footprint" of climate warming can now be seen in global daily weather data.