The city of Charleston and its current and former mayors are fighting a local nonprofit over $22.8 million it received when Belmond Charleston Place paid off a 1984 debt.
The city filed suit against the Charleston Citywide Local Development Corp. on Thursday, almost two years after the nonprofit received its largest infusion by far — a pot of money city officials hoped to use for affordable housing and economic development.
The nonprofit's board has shared little or none of that with the city so far, so the city filed its complaint in Charleston County Circuit Court.
The city relied on the LDC’s limited mission when it selected the corporation as a conduit for the funds, according to city officials. But it alleges that once the LDC executive director and executive committee realized the transformational impact of the $22.8 million, they developed a plan to keep the funds and separate from the city.
The city alleges the nonprofit instead wants to expand into business loans across the state. Contacted Thursday, the corporation did not provide immediate comment on the lawsuit.
Mayor John Tecklenburg and former Mayor Joe Riley, who are members of the corporation, are among the plaintiffs.
The dispute's origins began in the 1980s when the site previously known as Charleston Place, a 434-room hotel and retail complex, was being built. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development gave the city a $14 million Urban Development Action Grant.
The city used about $4 million of that on public improvements, such as sidewalk work and parking, while $10 million was loaned to the project’s developer — via the Local Development Corp. — for up to 45 years.
When the $10 million was repaid along with $12.8 million in interest two years ago, Sharon Brennan, executive director of Charleston LDC, said, “It’s definitely a different day for the LDC. ... We see it as an opportunity to take on a larger economic development opportunities than we have in the past.”
The corporation is run by a 14-member board. It borrows money from several sources, including some federal agencies, and makes loans to local businesses to foster economic development, eliminate blight and preserve Charleston’s identity.
According to its 2016 tax return, it had $944,632 in revenues and $906,353 in expenses, with $27.9 million in reserves.
In a 2016 interview, Brennan said while the LDC serves Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton and Dorchester counties, the $22.8 million would be used only within the city limits.
“The city as a whole will benefit from these funds being deployed for revitalization and redevelopment,” she said at the time. “As we see the need, we’re trying to address those needs.”
The hotel’s loan was not due until the property achieved a certain measure of financial success. Before it was repaid, the large balance had become a political hot potato in local political circles. Some City Council members questioned why the hotel had not turned a profit and begun to pay down the loan.
Others defended Charleston Place, noting the $75 million hotel, retail and conference complex should get a lion's share of the credit for the economic rejuvenation along King and Meeting streets.
The timing of the 2016 loan payoff could have been influenced by the April 2015 passing of Al Taubman — the shopping center magnate and philanthropist whose support was crucial in getting Charleston Place built.
In the lawsuit, Riley and Tecklenburg also claim the corporation's former executive director and executive committee sought to eliminate the membership because the members knew the history of the UDAG funds and wanted that money returned to the city.
The lawsuit also alleges the corporation hasn't followed the state Freedom of Information Act, even though it has received public money.
It's unclear what the city had hoped to put the money toward, though one possibility could have been the historic Henry P. Archer School building on Charleston’s East Side.
The city entered a contract to buy the property from the Charleston County School District with plans to reuse the vacant building for affordable housing, but it dropped those plans last year when Tecklenburg said its renovation would be too costly and complicated for the city to take on.
Also, the 1.9-acre parcel on Nassau Street is near a larger city-owned block of vacant land where other affordable housing is expected to be built.