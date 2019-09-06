Charleston International Airport resumed operations at 7 a.m. Friday after about 116 outgoing flights were canceled during Hurricane Dorian.

"We inspected the runways and the terminal on Thursday and the FAA determined we were good to go," airport CEO Paul Campbell said.

Charleston International, the state's busiest airport, shut down at 3 p.m. Wednesday when the Federal Aviation Administration ceased operations in the air traffic control tower.

Since the nine airlines serving the airport didn't leave any aircraft in Charleston during the Category 3 hurricane that barely missed a direct hit on the Lowcountry as it skimmed the South Carolina coast, the first planes arrived Friday morning, according to airport spokesman Spencer Pryor.

"The airlines had to re-position aircraft, and the first flights outbound were set to begin around 10 a.m.," Pryor said.

The airport ferries more than 13,000 passengers a day arriving and departing, based on the number of ticket holders through the first seven months of the year. The shutdown was expected to affect about 20,000 ticket holders altogether.

Pilots from Charleston Air Force Base also flew remaining C-17 cargo planes on the base out of harm's way ahead of the hurricane.

Those not deployed were expected to return by Sunday, according to base spokesman Shane Ellis.

The Charleston base is home to 41 C-17s, but not all of them are on the ground in the Lowcountry at one time.

Myrtle Beach International Airport also reopened Friday and was expected to be back to normal operations by the end of the day, according to an airport statement.

Ticket holders should check with their airlines for the latest updates on flights.

The flight disruptions come almost one year after the threat of Hurricane Florence closed the airport for nearly four days in mid-September. Florence eventually made landfall in southeastern North Carolina before pummeling the Pee Dee region of South Carolina with catastrophic flooding.