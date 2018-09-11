South Carolina's busiest airport won't see any flights Thursday or Friday.
Charleston International will shut down late Wednesday night for Hurricane Florence, CEO Paul Campbell said Tuesday.
The airport will close the runways after 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. They are tentatively set to reopen at 7 a.m. Saturday.
The runways are owned by Charleston Air Force Base, and the decision has been made to close them ahead of the storm, Campbell said.
"We appreciate everyone's patience during this weather situation, and we expect to reopen once we are out of harm's way," he said.
Early Tuesday afternoon the airport posted in a Tweet: "We anticipate the airport runways may have to close by midnight Wednesday: Please go to our website http://bit.ly/2x6XoXw for the most comprehensive update today. Note we are still monitoring Hurricane Florence and operations are subject to change."
The airport has eight carriers: Alaska, Allegiant, American, Delta, Frontier, JetBlue, Southwest and United. It also operates more than 160 flights a day coming and going.
Passengers should check with their airline for the latest information on flights.