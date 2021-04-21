Charleston activists jailed after police brutality demonstration

After an evening celebrating the convictions in George Floyd's murder, two Charleston area activists were jailed on misdemeanor permit-violation charges on April 20.

Justin Hunt and Austin Bennett each face one count of disorderly conduct and one count of violation of a permit in connection with an April 18 march. Charleston police said the pair hadn't obtained a permit for the demonstration and tried to parade down King Street.

The cousins returned to Marion Square on April 20, joining about two dozen demonstrators in the wake of Derek Chauvin's murder conviction in Floyd's death in Minneapolis. Hunt said he and Bennett had left the gathering when several police arrested them in a nearby alley.

Hunt said his attempts to get a permit had been blocked, while police said they'd never received a permit request from his group, Stand as One.

"During one of the busiest and most challenging periods for policing in this great city over the past year, thousands of people have gathered and continue gathering to voice their opinions on a variety of subjects and issues," Charleston police said in a statement. "We honor those people's right to protest and will continue to do everything possible to facilitate them doing this safely."

The police statement also said that out of 115 permit applications made since July 1, four were denied.

Of those four, three were resubmitted and approved, and one wasn't resubmitted because the date had passed, police said.

Hunt's and Bennett's arrests are connected to a protest in downtown on April 18, when dozens of people gathered to demonstrate against police brutality and the deaths of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minn., and Adam Toledo in Chicago at the hands of police.

Police officers told organizers they could not march down King Street as the group planned just before the march started at 5:30 p.m. that night. Protesters claimed officers were selectively enforcing permit ordinances.

Nevertheless, organizers warned protesters they shouldn't walk in the street, spray paint or damage property.

Police tracked the crowd and had officers outfitted in helmets, batons and other tactical gear deployed to keep the march from reaching King Street.

The group, now over 60 protesters, diverted down Calhoun Street and made its way toward the Charleston City Market.

At the Market, the group grew to over 75 individuals. Organizers criticized police for not allowing them to march down King Street, saying the May 2020 riot was being held against all Black Lives Matter protesters.

On May 30, 2020, a peaceful protest devolved into violence and chaos following Floyd's death in Minneapolis at the hands of Derek Chauvin, a former police officer who was convicted on three counts, including second-degree murder, on April 20.

The group made a stop on the stairs of the U.S. Customs House, then began to march back to Marion Square. They again tried to reach King Street and were rebuffed by officers in riot gear carrying zip ties.

Protesters eventually made their way back to the square, where the rally ended without violence or property damage shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Arrest affidavits released on Wednesday connect Hunt's and Bennett's actions on Sunday to their arrests.

Police told protesters to stay on the sidewalks lining Meeting Street, according to the documents. The group agreed, but police said they then marched along the pavement of Society Street toward King Street, and knelt in the roadway for several minutes.

While jail records indicate Hunt paid $385.75 bail, he said he's since been asked to return to the jail. Bennett remains behind bars.

Activists will gather at the jail at 6 p.m., Hunt said, to hold a news conference about the arrests.

"You can jail a revolutionary, but you can't jail the revolution," Hunt said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.