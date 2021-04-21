Charleston activists jailed after demonstration for George Floyd's murder

After an evening celebrating the convictions in George Floyd's murder, two activists were jailed on permit violation charges.

Justin Hunt and Austin Bennett each face one count of disorderly conduct and one count of violation of a permit in connection with an April 18 march. Charleston police said the pair hadn't obtained a permit for the demonstration and ignored officers' orders to avoid King Street.

The cousins returned to Marion Square on April 20, joining about two dozen demonstrators in the wake of Derek Chauvin's murder conviction. Hunt said he and Bennett had left the gathering when several police arrested them in a nearby alley.

Hunt said his attempts to get a permit had been blocked, while police said they'd never received a permit request from his group, Stand as One.

"During one of the busiest and most challenging periods for policing in this great city over the past year, thousands of people have gathered and continue gathering to voice their opinions on a variety of subjects and issues," Charleston police said in a statement. "We honor those people's right to protest and will continue to do everything possible to facilitate them doing this safely."

While jail records indicate that Hunt paid $385.75 bail, he said he's since been asked to return to the jail. Bennett remains behind bars.

Activists will gather at the jail at 6 p.m., Hunt said, to hold a press conference about the arrests.

"You can jail a revolutionary, but you can't jail the revolution," Hunt said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.