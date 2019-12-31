Chapter & Verse is the fitting name of a new book club started by a Charleston social activist and hip-hop artist to encourage "radical" reading.

Benny Starr has long used political forums and the music stage to express his thoughts on the current state of Charleston, what is lacking and where he believes we should be headed as members of this historic community. He recently endorsed Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren for president.

Starr has been raising questions locally about major issues such as flooding, segregation and gentrification for years. The avid reader said he was looking for a way to start conversations about novels that reflect those issues and other hot topics that are relatable to the Lowcountry and the current state of America. He wanted to try to build community while doing so.

"There is a value that my community has always put on reading and being educated and communing together," Starr said. "We can read together, can discuss together, and it can help us see things in different ways and to really hone our theories and gain perspective."

The first book on Starr's agenda is "The Nickel Boys" by Colson Whitehead, a novel based on the real story of an all-boys reform school in Florida that operated for 111 years and warped the lives of thousands of children.

Though the book is set in Florida and not South Carolina, Starr said he sees similarities between it and Charleston's current state.

"It's about white supremacy, racism, segregation and how that creates the perfect environment for people to just be terrible and be abusive and take advantage of other people," Starr said.

Starr plans to let attendees of the first few book club meetings come up with future novels to read. He hopes to meet monthly or bimonthly and inspire honest and open conversation.

"There has been a wave of anti-intellectualism that has been going on for the last couple of years," Starr said. He added that "being educated and aware as much as we possibly can is very important. Actively reading benefits us, and it benefits society."

He said he is excited to educate himself on new issues while stressing to others the importance of staying informed and constantly learning.

Starr chose the Itinerant Literate, a former mobile and pop-up book shop that has since opened a brick-and-mortar store in North Charleston, as the book club's first meeting space on Dec. 15. He chose the Itinerant Literate because he believes it will be an easily accessible space and he wanted to support a local business.

"The mission and ambition of his vision for Chapter & Verse — to provide a forum for complex issues and provoke diverse thought — aligns with our mission overall," said Itinerant Literate co-owner Christen Thompson.

The bookstore also hosts the Get Lit Book Club, a dinner club at The Junction Kitchen in North Charleston.

Upcoming book club meeting dates are yet to be decided.