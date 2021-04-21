Charleston activist speaks out against arrest following peaceful demonstration

Standing in the parking lot of the North Charleston jail where he'd been incarcerated following a protest, Justin Hunt held a microphone and spoke of the pain, racism and trauma he said he experienced at the hands of Charleston police.

Hunt, 31, and his cousin, David Austin Bennett, 28, were arrested on April 20 on allegations of disorderly conduct and failure to get a permit for a protest in downtown Charleston two days earlier.

Hunt and others held a press conference that day outside of Charleston Police Department headquarters on Lockwood Drive after a jury in Minnesota announced they'd found Derek Chauvin guilty on three counts, including second degree murder, for the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last May.

They expressed relief at the verdict but emphasized that major changes were still needed in the Lowcountry to ensure equal, just treatment of the Black community.

A little over an hour after the press conference, the activist said he was swarmed by four unmarked police cars and arrested.

"Yesterday was the most traumatic day I've ever experienced in my life," Hunt said on April 21, addressing media at a press conference in front of the Al Cannon Detention Center on Leeds Avenue, where he'd been incarcerated. "I have faced racism in my life. I have been discriminated against in my life, but yesterday showed the true problem that needs to be addressed in the city of Charleston."

Joined by representatives of several other Charleston-area activist organization, he called into question the reason for his and Bennett's arrests, and the tactics officers employed in taking him into custody.

Hunt said earlier on Tuesday, he'd met with a number of law enforcement leaders, including Sheriff Kristin Graziano, Charleston Police Lt. Jason Bruder, state representatives and clergy to discuss how they could improve law enforcement relationships with the community.

Had authorities told him that he had warrants out for his arrest or that he was going to be arrested later that day, the activist said he would have surrendered himself peacefully.

"6:05 p.m. the warrant was out for me," Hunt said. "And that’s ok, if you feel that type of way, that you as law enforcement need to legally criminalize me ,but understand that I am innocent until proven guilty."

Describing his arrest, the activist said officers in unmarked patrol cars circled him, treated him "like a caged animal," and "entrapped" him, but that he did not resist.

He was released from custody that night after members of his organization — Stand as One — paid bail, but the next morning, Hunt said he got a call from jail staff who told him he'd been mistakenly released and had to come back into custody or they'd be forced to issue a new arrest warrant.

When he surrendered himself, deputies strip searched him, Hunt said.

The activist said he plans to file lawsuits against Charleston and pledged he was not giving up his fight for justice.

“When I submit for a permit, I want it passed," Hunt said. "I’m going to do it the legal way and you will not, after what you did to me and my cousin, you will not restrict us ever from expressing our First Amendment right again. ... You’re gonna give us our legal right. We’re not going to beg for it anymore."

Hunt said that while he was in jail, he noticed many Black deputies who were scarred by his arrest.

"They were scarred that they saw a Black community leader talking to the inmates and the next time they saw him with a his knee on his neck," he said.

Speaking about Sunday's protest and march, which ended peacefully following tense confrontations with Charleston police outfitted in riot gear, Hunt said he applied for a permit but it got denied.

City and police officials contest that claim.

A police statement issued earlier on Wednesday said that out of 115 permit applications made since July 1, four were denied.

Of those four, three were resubmitted and approved, and one wasn't resubmitted because the date had passed, police said.

A city spokesman said Hunt did not submit a permit application for Sunday's protest.

Hunt's and Bennett's arrests are connected to a protest in downtown on April 18, when dozens of people gathered to demonstrate against police brutality and the deaths of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minn., and Adam Toledo in Chicago at the hands of police.

Police officers told organizers they could not march down King Street as the group planned just before the march started at 5:30 p.m. that night. Protesters claimed officers were selectively enforcing permit ordinances.

Nevertheless, organizers warned protesters they shouldn't walk in the street, spray paint or damage property.

Police tracked the crowd and had officers outfitted in helmets, batons and other tactical gear deployed to keep the march from reaching King Street.

The group, now over 60 protesters, diverted down Calhoun Street and made its way toward the Charleston City Market.

At the Market, the group grew to over 75 individuals. Organizers criticized police for not allowing them to march down King Street, saying the May 2020 riot was being held against all Black Lives Matter protesters.

On May 30, 2020, a peaceful protest devolved into violence and chaos following Floyd's death in Minneapolis at the hands of Derek Chauvin, a former police officer who was convicted on three counts, including second-degree murder, on April 20.

The group made a stop on the stairs of the U.S. Customs House, then began to march back to Marion Square. They again tried to reach King Street and were rebuffed by officers in riot gear carrying zip ties.

Protesters eventually made their way back to the square, where the rally ended without violence or property damage shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Arrest affidavits released on Wednesday connect Hunt's and Bennett's actions on Sunday to their arrests.

Police told protesters to stay on the sidewalks lining Meeting Street, according to the documents. The group agreed, but police said they then marched along the pavement of Society Street toward King Street, and knelt in the roadway for several minutes.