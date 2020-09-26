Charleston a virtual host site for NASA Space Apps Challenge

Charleston will be a virtual host site for the NASA Space Apps Challenge, set for Oct. 2-4.

In its ninth year, the NASA Space Apps Challenge is an “international hackathon” in which participants from around the world team up to address real-world problems on Earth and in space.

The challenge will be held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, some 29,000 people from around the globe participated in 225 events in 71 countries, using NASA’s free and open data to come up with solutions and applications. Teams will choose their challenges to work on the first day of the event.

"In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and in the interest of our global community’s health and safety, NASA and the Space Apps Global Organizing Team have made the difficult decision to make the 2020 hackathon an all-virtual event," NASA said in a media release. "Each local virtual event will be hosted by one of our Space Apps Local Leads — event leaders who will help connect registrants from their local communities to each other and to NASA."

The local lead for Space Apps Charleston is The Citadel graduate Kevin Howard, a former Bulldogs football player and chairman of the board of Cybercorps LLC. Digital Ignite, Valispace and the Charleston Regional Development Alliance are sponsors of the event.

“We are working with NASA Goddard to design a nanosatellite that will carry a thermal imaging system, capturing thermal images while pointed at the Earth’s surface,” Howard said.

Cybercorps LLC plans to include NASA Space Apps participants in the development of the nanosatellite.

“The Space Apps Challenge in Charleston will be a gateway to increase representation in the space industry,” Howard said.

All participants will be invited to attend an Oct. 2 global opening ceremony, which will be streamed on YouTube.

Registration for the Space Apps Challenge in Charleston is now open at spaceappschallenge.org.