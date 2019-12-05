Charles Henry Drayton III, who played a crucial role in preserving one of Charleston's most significant historic sites and opening it to the public, died Monday. He was 101.

Drayton and his brother Frank inherited Drayton Hall, an 18th century plantation along the Ashley River, after their aunt Charlotta Drayton died in 1969.

Five years later, the brothers transferred the property, including its surviving mansion little altered from its original appearance, to the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which undertook decades of painstaking conservation work and operated it as a museum.

The house at Drayton Hall is considered one of America's first and foremost example of Georgian Palladian architecture, but the museum property has gradually expanded its interpretation to discuss the lives of both former owners and their enslaved workers.

After Frank Drayton died in 1979, Charles and his sister-in-law Martha Drayton Mood remained involved with Drayton Hall, and donated many family furnishings and decorative art objects for a future museum; the house, which never had plumbing or electricity, has been displayed in an unfurnished state.

Drayton did much more than that, said Carter Hudgins, current president and CEO of Drayton Hall. He provided moral support and inspiration to the house's current caretakers.

"Over the course of my 13 years at Drayton Hall, Charlie’s humor, encouragement and perseverance has always inspired me to do the best for Drayton Hall, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations of preservationists," Hudgins said in a statement. "From his kindness and wit to the pride he expressed for his family, Drayton Hall and his good friend Richmond Bowens, Charlie always saw the greater good in everyday situations and contributed to us all in so many ways."

Many of the family's donated objects, including a desk and bookcase considered one of the finest surviving pieces of colonial furniture in the United States, currently serve as prominent exhibits in Drayton Hall's new Sally Reahard Visitors Center.

His memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Bishop Gadsden, with a reception following. Interment will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel.

Born in Charleston to Emily Appleton Beatty and Charles Henry Drayton Jr., he graduated from the College of Charleston where he met Mary Gregorie Jervey, who would become his wife of 64 years. He served in World War II and the Korean War and retired from the Navy as a commander. He returned to Charleston and worked for the Prudential Insurance Co.

He is survived by three children: Molly Osteen and her husband Monty of Augusta; Anne Nelson of Montpelier, Virginia; and Chad Drayton and his wife Julia of Charleston; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Charles Henry Drayton III Preservation Endowment Fund at Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston, SC 29414.