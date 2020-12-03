Charges filed in SC's Lee prison riot 2 years after 7 inmates killed

COLUMBIA — Nearly 30 men face charges ranging from assault by mob to murder in connection with the April 2018 killing spree at Lee Correctional Institution that left seven inmates dead and dozens severely injured, state Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Thursday.

The 29 men collectively face 79 charges. Three face the top charge of murder, carrying penalties of 30 years to life or potentially the death penalty. Eighteen were charged with assault and battery by a mob.

State prosecutors blamed the melee on violence that erupted between rival gangs after Michael Milledge, a well-liked inmate, was killed and had items stolen from him. The violence then spread to other areas, aided by inmates using illegal cell phones.

“Illegal cell phones in our prisons continue to drive and facilitate the contraband trade within the walls, and that contraband trade drives much of the violence within the institutions,” Attorney General Alan Wilson said. “Violence also spreads within the institutions because of contraband cell phones."

Corrections Director Bryan Stirling reiterated his call for federal officials to allow the prison system to block cellphone signals at Lee and other prisons.

“The reason we’re here today is because of legal cell phones," he said.

Two and a half years have passed since the melee left staff and hundreds of inmates traumatized by horrific violence. For eight hours, it played out across three housing units inside the maximum-security prison, which sits in the rural Pee Dee town of Bishopville.

The seven inmates slain that night ranged in age from 22 to 44. Some were new to the prison; others had been housed there for years. Their crimes included domestic violence, drug possession and murder.

Those who died were Eddie Gaskins, 32; Joshua Jenkins, 33; Cornelius McClary, 33; Michael Milledge, 44; Damonte Rivera, 24; Corey Scott, 38; and Raymond Scott, 28.

The three men who face murders charges are accused of involvement in Rivera's death.

Before Thursday, prison officials released little information about exactly what happened and who was involved. However, a Post and Courier investigation detailed how the brutality at Lee exploded between gangs in one housing unit, then spread to two others as members of three powerful groups retaliated against each other across the prison's West Yard.

Reporters collected thousands of pages of records, interviewed experts and prison staff, and communicated with more than 100 inmates who either witnessed the violence or were touched by it.

The investigation found key contributors to the melee: a lack of correctional officers to enforce even basic security, gangs allowed to operate with virtual impunity, a mass transfer of dangerous rival gang members into Lee just months before the violence, and ineffective door locks.

Afterward, Gov. Henry McMaster called for $100 million more in his budget proposal to fund prison staff raises and security upgrades, then used his State of the State to make the case: “We are all aware of the struggles facing the men and women working at our Department of Corrections: contraband, violence, gangs, staffing shortages, health care deficiencies. This must change."

That was before the coronavirus, which has only further exacerbated prison staff shortages.

Bringing charges was a sprawling, challenging task that Solicitor Ernest Finney III called "tedious." He said inmates destroyed the video taping system at the prison, to make it more difficult for investigators to collect evidence.

“We had a very complicated job," said Finney said, whose judicial circuit includes the prison. "It was done professionally and took a long time.”

Inmate witnesses were reluctant to share what they saw for fear of retribution against them or family members. Others refused to cooperate with authorities and destroyed evidence, officials said. Plus, some assailants also covered their heads during the attack to shield their identities from security cameras watching from above. Inmates also damaged a security camera system.

Meanwhile, the Corrections Department and prison officials face numerous pending civil lawsuits related to the killing spree, including several that contend prison officials failed to keep prisoners safe or provide adequate staffing.

In some ways, Lee prison has changed since the night violence exploded there. Its upper management has been replaced, and Corrections officials have introduced character-based programs into its less-violent East Yard. Those programs try to motivate inmates to do better while giving them tools to do so.

Prison officials also have added a range of new security measures, including improved body-scanning devices to detect contraband, drone-detection technology to spot contraband drop-offs, 50-foot golf course netting to prevent people from tossing over contraband and a new locking system in a dorm where inmates used to overpower the doors at will.

Violence, though, hasn't gone away. Just two weeks ago, an inmate was killed in one of the housing units where the 2018 killings took place.

On April 2, an officer was stabbed and seriously injured in another one of those dorms.

And on Jan. 31, an inmate who was severely wounded died in an apparent suicide.

Keishawn McManus escaped fellow inmates armed with shanks and homemade axes by scaling a 12-foot razor-wire fence. Three men behind him, slashed and hacked to death, didn’t make it. McManus suffered five stab wounds, a fractured ankle, a cracked heel and a hand sliced by the razor wire.

The trauma left him scarred, on his body and in his mind. He told his family, his lawyer and others that he feared for his life. He asked for additional medical care. McManus was found hanging in his cell at Perry Correctional Institution — dead at 27.

Nor has the contraband stopped flowing. On Nov. 18 alone, officials announced charges against workers at both McCormick and Perry correctional institutions accused of trying to bring drugs and other contraband into the prisons.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.