Charges filed in SC's Lee prison riot 2 years after 7 inmates killed in eruption of violence

COLUMBIA — After more than two years of investigation, South Carolina prosecutors won indictments against 29 men in an eruption of violence at Lee Correctional Institution that left seven inmates dead and dozens wounded, a killing spree that marked America's worst prison violence in a generation.

On Thursday, state Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that the State Grand Jury handed down a total of 79 charges ranging from assault by mob to murder.

Attorneys for some of the men killed and wounded hailed the charges as a step toward accountability. But they cautioned that not nearly enough has been done to solve the dangerous and chronic problems that contributed to the violence — and that could allow for more bloodshed.

The April 2018 violence erupted after 24-year-old inmate Damonte Rivera went into the unlocked cell of Michael Milledge, a well-liked 44-year-old prisoner, and stabbed him to death. Blood gang members then retaliated against Rivera, killing him and attacking members of his gang, authorities said.

Three men are accused of murder, which carries penalties of 30 years to life or potentially the death penalty. The murder charges were filed in connection with Rivera's death, officials said.

Murder charges were not filed in the other killings. However, 18 inmates were charged with first-degree assault and battery by a mob resulting in death, which carries a minimum 30-year sentence.

After Milledge and Rivera were killed, the violence spread through their dorm and into two neighboring housing units as gang members exacted retribution. Authorities blamed cell phones for allowing inmates in those dorms to communicate with one another and spread the violence.

“Illegal cell phones in our prisons continue to drive and facilitate the contraband trade within the walls, and that contraband trade drives much of the violence within the institutions,” Wilson said. “Violence also spreads within the institutions because of contraband cell phones."

Corrections Director Bryan Stirling reiterated his call for federal officials to allow the prison system to block cellphone signals at Lee and other prisons.

“The reason we’re here today is because of illegal cell phones," he said.

Attorney Carter Elliott represents 17 inmates injured that night and the estates of Raymond Scott, 28, and Corey Scott, 38, two inmates who died. He applauded the indictments but questioned the focus on cell phones, which he deemed "a red herring."

Elliott cited decades of severe prison under-funding, staff shortages, cell door locks that didn't work and a mass transfer of rival gang members into Lee just months before the violence exploded.

"They are still not doing anything to address the underlying problems that caused it," Elliott said. "I still see the same things, the same problems. It could happen again at another location.”

Attorney Bakari Sellers represents the estate of Joshua Jenkins, a 33-year-old inmate killed. He agreed.

“The indictment they missed is the General Assembly, because for far too long we’ve underfunded the Department of Corrections without giving Bryan Stirling the resources necessary," Sellers said. "Lee was a zoo, and people died because of neglect.”

Night of terror

Two and a half years have passed since the melee left staff and hundreds of inmates traumatized by horrific violence. For eight hours, it played out across three housing units inside the maximum-security prison, which sits in the rural Pee Dee town of Bishopville.

The seven inmates slain that night ranged in age from 22 to 44. Some were new to the prison; others had been housed there for years. Their crimes included domestic violence, drug possession and murder.

The other inmates who died were Eddie Gaskins, 32, and Cornelius McClary, 33.

Until Thursday, prison officials had released little information about exactly what happened during the killing spree and who was involved. A Post and Courier investigation last year detailed how the brutality at Lee exploded between gangs after Milledge's killing, then spread to two other dorms as members of three powerful groups retaliated against each other.

Reporters collected thousands of pages of records, interviewed experts and prison staff, and communicated with more than 100 inmates who either witnessed the violence or were touched by it.

The newspaper's investigation found key contributors to the melee: a lack of correctional officers to enforce even basic security, gangs allowed to operate with virtual impunity, a mass transfer of dangerous rival gang members into Lee just months before the violence, and ineffective door locks.

Afterward, Gov. Henry McMaster called for $100 million more in his budget proposal to fund prison staff raises and security upgrades, then used his State of the State address to make the case: “We are all aware of the struggles facing the men and women working at our Department of Corrections: contraband, violence, gangs, staffing shortages, health care deficiencies. This must change."

That was before the coronavirus, which has only further exacerbated prison staff shortages and stopped any budget increases amid economic uncertainties.

Legal challenges

Bringing criminal charges posed an enormous challenge that 3rd Circuit Solicitor Ernest Finney III called "tedious."

He said inmates destroyed security camera footage to make it more difficult for investigators to collect evidence. Assailants covered their heads during the attack to shield their identities from security cameras.

Some inmates told The Post and Courier that they were reluctant to share what they saw for fear of retribution against them or family members. Others refused to cooperate with authorities.

“We had a very complicated job," said Finney, whose judicial circuit includes the prison. "It was done professionally and took a long time.”

Of the 29 men charged in the riot, four were out of prison. They had bail hearings Wednesday on their new charges.

The two denied bond included Michael Smith, who was convicted of attempted murder in 2015 for a gang shooting two years earlier in Columbia's Five Points entertainment district that left a University of South Carolina freshman paralyzed from the waist down. The stray bullet hit her as she was waiting for a taxi to return to campus.

Smith was released after the state Supreme Court overturned his conviction earlier this year, noting the crime required intent, which he didn't have, to kill her. His new charges include assault and battery by mob and conspiracy.

Along with the criminal cases announced Thursday, the Corrections Department and prison officials face numerous pending civil lawsuits related to the killing spree, many of which contend prison officials failed to keep prisoners safe.

An audit of the 2018 violence, performed by experts from the Association of State Correctional Administrators, described multiple failures in prison officials’ handling of the violence that night and the agency's actions afterward. The auditors wrote that they feared the entire prison’s safety was in peril.

Shirene Hansotia, an attorney for the state ACLU, noted that various reviews by state auditors and prison experts also have found systemic problems at Lee.

"While we are glad we are now on a path toward accountability for the deadliest prison riot in 25 years, let’s not kid ourselves," Hansotia said. "The Lee riot did not happen because of cell phones. It was enabled by longstanding and chronic understaffing in both security and medical areas."

Lee prison today

In some ways, Lee prison has changed since the night violence exploded there. Its upper management has been replaced, and Corrections officials have introduced character-based programs that try to motivate inmates to do better while giving them tools to do so.

Stirling pointed to a recent incident as proof of success. In October, an inmate trained in the Academy of Hope, where gang leaders learn how to de-escalate violence, intervened to save an officer being stabbed by another inmate. That program was created last year in a dorm on the notorious West Yard, steps from where the rioting occurred.

Prison officials also have added a range of new security measures, including improved body-scanning devices to detect contraband, drone-detection technology to spot contraband drop-offs, 50-foot golf course netting to prevent people from tossing over contraband and a new locking system in a dorm where inmates used to overpower the doors at will.

"The prison is a completely different prison," Stirling said.

When the riot occurred, nearly 1,600 men were housed at Lee. More than 80 percent of them were classified as maximum-security prisoners. Currently, thanks to a reshuffling from system-wide classification changes, about 20 percent of 1,300 total prisoners at Lee are deemed maximum security, he said.

Inmates are no longer classified solely on their crime and sentence length, which critics said resulted in nonviolent prisoners being housed with the most dangerous. The new system also rewards inmates for good behavior and taking classes to prepare for their eventual release.

After the riot, about 50 inmates were transferred out of Lee. Only six of the indicted inmates remain there, and they're in a restrictive setting. Three others are imprisoned in Mississippi. When they'll be returned to South Carolina to face the new charges is unclear.

Yet, despite the efforts to reduce violence at Lee, it hasn't gone away. Just two weeks ago, an inmate was killed in one of the housing units where the 2018 killings took place.

On April 2, the officer was stabbed and seriously injured.

And on Jan. 31, an inmate who was severely wounded in the killing spree died from suicide.

Keishawn McManus escaped fellow inmates armed with shanks and homemade axes by scaling a 12-foot razor-wire fence. Three men behind him — Raymond and Corey Scott and Joshua Jenkins — didn’t make it. McManus suffered five stab wounds, a fractured ankle, a cracked heel and a hand sliced by the razor wire.

The trauma left him scarred. He was found hanging in his cell at Perry Correctional Institution — dead at 27.