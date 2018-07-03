The State Law Enforcement Division has filed criminal charges against the co-owners of a Spartanburg funeral home where a body was left to rot in a locked storage room for three years.

Pastors Lawrence Meadows, 40, of Moore and Roderick Cummings, 40, of Duncan were charged Monday with destruction, desecration or removal of human remains, according to county court records. They were later released on personal recognizance bonds.

The charges stem from the discovery of Mary Alice Pitt Moore's badly decomposed body at First Family Funeral Home in February, three years after she was supposed to have been cremated. The 63-year-old woman died in March 2015. Her body was left to rot in an unrefrigerated room, draped in blankets and surrounded by air fresheners to mask the smell, according to Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger.

SLED has been investigating the case for months, but agents moved on the arrests just days after The Post Courier highlighted Moore's story in Grave Misdeeds, a special report that questioned the state’s system for monitoring the nearly 500 funeral homes and crematories that operate in South Carolina.

Christian Spradley, an attorney for Moore's family, said the charges seem appropriate under the circumstances. The charge is a felony that carries a punishment of between one and 10 years behind bars.

"That should keep them from ever getting a license to work in the funeral industry again," he said. "That's the important thing."

State Sen. Scott Talley, attorney for First Family Funeral Home, could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

News of the arrests were first reported by WSPA-TV in Spartanburg.

The state suspended First Family Funeral Home’s license after Moore’s remains were discovered.

The state funeral board won’t even confirm it is looking into First Family, though a spokeswoman acknowledged that a December inspection failed to spot Moore’s body on the premises. It's unclear whether the state was even aware that two other customers had accused First Family of financial improprieties. These customers also alleged that Meadows personally handled their arrangements, after being banned from working as a funeral director.

The state revoked Meadows' license in 2015 for forging a name on a dead person’s life insurance paperwork to get access to the funds, according to state records. Still, Meadows remained active in the home.

He even appeared on NBC’s "Today" in February 2017, in a segment hosted by his brother, MSNBC anchor Craig Melvin. Meadows discussed his fight against colon cancer while showing off his funeral office and a casket display. Melvin noted that "few people are as close to death every day as Lawrence Meadows." Moore's decaying body had been lying around First Family for nearly two years at that point.

When Moore died during a medical procedure in 2015, a relative recommended First Family, which had a branch in nearby Greenwood, according to Fred Parker Jr., her husband of 38 years. Everything went fine until Parker and his son went to collect her ashes. The Greenwood facility never seemed to be open, and calls to the main office in Spartanburg proved fruitless, Parker said. Months passed, then years without sign of the ashes.

Parker was stunned when a coroner told him in February that her body had been left to rot all that time. An ex-employee of First Family alerted authorities to the body, which was in such poor condition that it took two weeks to identify Moore.

“Three years,” Parker said. "How would you feel? It gets worse every day just thinking about it.”

Another funeral home stepped in this spring and performed the cremation for free. Moore's ashes now reside in an urn inside the Parkers' trailer home.

Parker and his son, Taras, filed a lawsuit against First Family in March.

Check back on this developing story.