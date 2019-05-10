After this week's indictments of Chester County Sheriff Alex "Big A" Underwood and two ranking deputies, the S.C. Attorney General's Office dropped charges against the man federal authorities say was a victim of excessive force and a cover-up.
Last November, Chester County deputies charged Kevin Simpson, 26, with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct after Simpson videoed a traffic wreck outside his mother's home.
The video showed Underwood turning around after Simpson yelled "manhunt" and grabbing Simpson.
Deputies also arrested Simpson's mother, Earnestine, on a grand larceny charge alleging she took a deputy's radio. It was lost during the scuffle with Simpson. The Post and Courier reported on the incident in January.
On May 7, a federal grand jury indicted Underwood and two deputies on charges they used excessive force and then conspired to cover up their wrongdoing. The indictments showed that FBI interviewed Chester County deputies four days after the newspaper's report.
Following the indictments, the S.C. Attorney General dropped charges against Simpson and his mother, according to documents provided to The Post and Courier by Simpson's attorney, Everett Stubbs.
The governor suspended Underwood and appointed Donald "Max" Dorsey as interim sheriff. Dorsey was head of the State Law Enforcement Division's narcotics unit.