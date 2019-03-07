Citing a lack of evidence and inconsistent stories from the sole eyewitness, a prosecutor this week dismissed charges against two men in a fatal shooting two years ago in North Charleston.
The case involved the homicide of 21-year-old Ray Anthony Deas Jr., who was shot in the head on Taylor Street on Feb. 19, 2017.
A second man, Anson Bing, was injured in the shooting and survived. He spoke to police and implicated 37-year-old Davon Laval Heyward in Deas’ killing.
North Charleston police charged Heyward with murder, attempted murder, possession of a firearm during a violent crime and filing a false police report.
Another suspect, Dandre Levon Middleton, 37, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.
In court records dismissing all charges in the case against Heyward and Middleton, 9th Circuit Assistant Solicitor Price Sigal wrote that Bing’s statements to police and prosecutors were “inconsistent and implausible,” and the few pieces of evidence in the case gave rise to a self-defense claim.
“Due to the lack of evidence and severe credibility issues with the eyewitness, it would be impossible to disprove self-defense beyond a reasonable doubt,” Sigal wrote.
On the morning of the shooting, police were called to Middleton’s home at 2331 Taylor St. on report of shots fired about 12:15 a.m. Officers found Deas lying on the sidewalk in front of the home. Bing came running from behind a nearby home with gunshot wounds to his jaw and shoulder.
Deas died at Medical University Hospital.
Heyward was shot in the leg during the incident. He checked himself into a hospital about five hours later and initially told law enforcement he’d been shot on Flora Street. He later admitted the shooting happened on Taylor Street, but he said he didn’t know if it was Deas or Bing who shot him, according to Sigal.
The only items of evidence collected at the scene were a 9 mm round and magazine. The bullet that struck Heyward was a 9 mm. Bing’s DNA was found on the magazine.
Multiple people told police that Bing had visited Middleton’s home earlier in the day and threatened him with a gun in his waistband in front of Heyward, according to Sigal. Bing denied that interaction.
The night of the shooting, Bing posted a Facebook Live video of himself waving a gun, but he denied bringing the firearm to Taylor Street.
Sigal said the Solicitor’s Office can pursue charges against Heyward and Middleton in the future if additional evidence surfaces.